Senior HR Business Partner
2025-10-22
We are looking for a Senior HR Business Partner for a company in Umeå. Start is in the end of November, 5 months contract to begin with.
Purpose and Content
• The primary purpose of the role is to support management teams and individual managers in HR-related matters and contribute to achieving the organization's goals.
• The HRBP drives results through HR and contributes to executing the business plan.
Responsibilities and Authority
• Implement and communicate HR strategy, policies, directives, and processes within the organization and ensure compliance.
• Ensure HR processes provide the talent and performance needed to achieve business objectives.
• Be an active member of management teams.
• Authorization rights as HRBP according to organization's regulations.
• Be an active part of the HR team, strive for consistency in HR delivery, and contribute to the development of oneself, the work, and colleagues.
Main Tasks
Guide and support managers in handling all types of HR matters such as:
• Organizational changes
• Employee surveys and engagement
• Recruitment, hiring, and employer branding
• Career and competence development
• Labor law, negotiations, and union collaboration
• Salary reviews and compensation
• Rehabilitation and transition
• Personnel matters
• Legal compliance
• Culture, diversity, and inclusion
• Health and well-being
Ensure reliability in HR reporting and data.
Conduct analyses and provide decision support based on HR data and information.
Strengthen, encourage, and embody a culture of trust and open communication.
Coach managers and employees, facilitate and educate.
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Umeå through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Umeå.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
