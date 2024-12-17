Senior HR Business Partner
2024-12-17
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact. You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
What you'll do:
As Senior HR Business Partner at Cytiva, you will be responsible for the short and long-term strategic leadership of all aspects of HR management for the assigned client groups within BioProcess. You will serve as an advisor and counsel to global leadership teams to help them achieve their business goals through effective HR strategy deployment and by providing guidance as needed for effective decision making.
The incumbent will also be responsible for providing leadership and direction to the global and local Human Resource teams supporting the assigned client groups within BioProcess in the acquisition and development of talent as well as creating and maintaining a highly productive and engaging work environment. You will serve as a thought leader and partner in advancing organizational capabilities and effectiveness and will provide lead organizational and talent development efforts to meet strategic and annual business objectives.
Additionally, the Senior HR Business Partner will also focus on developing a culture that facilitates open communication with leadership, advances the Associate value proposition and educates associates on how they contribute to enterprise-wide goals. Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Proactively engage with the leadership team for assigned client groups, acting as a thought partner on business, people and organization-related opportunities to drive business results and build culture.
Determine organizational implications of business strategy; facilitate organizational diagnosis and metrics to drive organizational effectiveness through talent and organizational capabilities and culture.
Partner with local HR and Talent Management to drive annual strategic talent processes.
Assess and identify talent acquisition needs; partner with local HR and Talent Acquisition teams to build talent pools, cultivate talent, identify critical capabilities, etc.
Enable leaders to assess and create talent development opportunities and facilitate cross-functional talent movement.
Assess and identify retention and engagement trends; partner with local HR and Talent Management teams to develop and implement retention and engagement strategies.
Act as an advisor to leaders during times of change and partner with the business to develop and implement change management and communication plans.
Provide coaching and guidance for performance improvement, facilitating difficult feedback and other employee relations support for leaders of assigned client groups. Partner with regional HR teams to identify performance management trends in the organization and identify countermeasures to close gaps.
Act a consultant and advisor on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to further learning and capability.
Through DBS, identify key targets to improve/metrics to analyze and solve business problems that impact organizational effectiveness. Lead cross OpCo / BU / Regional improvement projects as assigned.
Partner closely with the HR Centers of Excellence (COEs) and Regional HR teams to execute programs, processes and practices, including Performance Management, Retention and Engagement efforts, Learning and Development, Compensation Planning, and Organization Talent Review.
Who you are:
We are looking for a consultative Human Resources professional who is experienced with providing a variety of HR solutions to meet business needs. You love analyzing data, identifying continuous improvement opportunities, and excel in building relationships with business stakeholders in a matrixed, collaborative and an environment.
A Bachelor's degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
8+ years of experience in progressive roles in human resources, with prior experience leading a global team.
Demonstrated experience as a cross-functional partner who collaborates well and can indirectly influence in a matrixed environment.
A self-motivated individual who is comfortable operating with minimal direction and who thrives in a dynamic environment as a leader influencing change and transformation.
Credible and savvy business partner who will be perceived as a trusted consultant and functional expert to senior management.
Mission-driven individual with high energy and strong levels of perseverance; works toward both individual and team goals.
Developer of cross-functional HR talent; Committed to elevating the overall HR function.
Demonstrated critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities, and possesses intellectual curiosity, agility, and resourcefulness.
Capable of rolling up one's sleeves to do what it takes to drive results; not hindered by process or ambiguity.
Willing to travel approximately 20% of the time.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Susanne Spang, Senior HR Director, at susanne.spang@cytiva.com
