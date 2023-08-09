Senior HR Business Partner
We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior HRBP to partner with our Shared Tech leaders and employees. Shared Tech is the engine behind our games and the teams are focused on bringing engineering, product and AI excellence to our games at scale.
This role offers a lot of variety and scope, giving you access to make an impact at scale across our Kingdom and will give you the opportunity to work with very talented engineers, product, and AI and Machine Learning experts as their HR Partner, whilst also being part of a larger People Team.
Reporting into a Senior People Director, and as a key individual of the People Team, you will support on King wide people initiatives and co-create and execute business strategies across the end-to-end employee life cycle. These will have particular focus on talent management, organisational effectiveness, employee engagement as well as partnering and coaching your stakeholders to integrate our culture and values into our employee experience.
You will be passionate about all thing's people, getting to know the business, and providing pragmatic solutions to their everyday challenges. Curious, with an eye for detail, data, and employee relation matters, you will be driven and will thrive in creating great workplaces, working on a complete cycle of HR services, and establishing trusted partnership with business leaders and employees.
YOUR ROLE WITHIN OUR KINGDOM
• Establishing a true strategic partnership with a diverse set of managers you will be accountable for creating and driving elements of the people strategy for your area of responsibility.
• Continuously work with managers across the business to support and drive all people related processes, topics, and priorities. This will include performance management, talent identification, org design, employee engagement & communications, workforce planning
• Apply HR expertise and business acumen to establish a trusted partnership with a diverse set of business leaders, coaching, advising, and supporting them with their people plans, talent needs and employee relations support
• You will have accountability for completing talent planning, succession, assessments, and similar processes that drive the people strategy with high quality and integrity; including execution upon agreed to and approved plans
• Drive organisational development, re-design, change & engagement in your areas. Including project management & employee communications.
• Partner with leaders to develop our leadership capability and skills needed for our future success.
• You will have strong initiative, creativity, and facilitation skills, supporting leaders and teams with workshops, career and development sessions, engagement, and high performing team initiatives
• Work closely with HR Centres of Expertise (CoE) to resolve complex and challenging problems through innovative and agile thinking
• Manage bonus and merit process, ensuring recognition and reward attracts and retains the best
• Actively drive our D&I strategy looking at how this can be improved for your business units across all touch points of the Employee lifecycle. Support King initiatives and actively contribute to embed D&I nudges across out processes
• Champion our values and culture, being a role model for these and supporting the continual embedding of them in everything we do.
• You will have a growth mindset, prioritise your own growth and development and be curious about understanding and driving external benchmarks across both functional and HR areas.
• Project Management of elements of either the functional or HR strategy
SKILLS TO CREATE THRILLS
• Fluent in Swedish
• Demonstrated track record of operating as a HR Business Partner role partnering leaders at all levels
• Thrive in a fast paced, diverse, and creative environment
• Results orientated combined with commercial acumen and awareness of business impact
• Ability to manage all elements of organisational transformation, think strategically, manage operationally and lead on facilitation, and training
• Employee Relations knowledge with the ability to coach and advise managers and drive necessary actions
• Mediation skills, with the ability to guide and support to successful conflict resolution.
• Change agent - the skills and desire to change the status quo for the better.
• Excellent project managing skills with experience of owning and manage cyclical people processes and projects
• Data driven with the ability to use data to demonstrate insights, inform decisions and visualize it to influence others through storytelling
• Strong communication skills with the ability to engage diverse audiences and apply appropriate ways to influence.
• High proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint
• Knowledge of Swedish employment law is a must
