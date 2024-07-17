Senior Health and Safety Engineer
About the Job
Join us in our mission to build the world's greenest battery! By working with us, you'll have the opportunity to contribute to the construction of one of Europe's first large-scale battery factories, as well as the electrification and transition to a society free from carbon dioxide emissions.
As a Senior Health and Safety Engineer, you will be a pioneer in establishing health and safety procedures at Europe's first and largest recycling factory for Li-ion batteries. This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of health and safety in a rapidly growing industry. We are seeking a dedicated and experienced professional eager to make a significant impact.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop and Implement Safety Programs: Design and roll out comprehensive health and safety programs that comply with local, state, and federal regulations, ensuring the highest standards of workplace safety.
Conduct Risk Assessments: Perform detailed risk assessments and hazard analyses to identify potential safety issues, and develop proactive strategies to mitigate risks.
Lead Safety Training Initiatives: Organize and lead training sessions and workshops to educate employees on safety protocols, emergency procedures, and best practices for maintaining a safe work environment.
Investigate Incidents: Conduct thorough investigations of workplace accidents, injuries, and near-misses, determine root causes, and implement corrective actions to prevent future occurrences.
Monitor Compliance and Audit Practices: Regularly inspect and audit workplace safety practices, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and standards, and providing recommendations for continuous improvement.
Skills & Requirements:
At least 3 yrs of formal education in health, safety, and environment or a similar field
Health and safety experience preferably in Sweden, but at least in European/US/UK standards preferably within manufacturing, chemical, or pharmaceutical industries
Knowledge of ISO 45001 and ISO 14001
Good knowledge of standardization, data analysis, and development of relevant policies
Understanding and experience of risk assessment and risk investigation methods
Ability to communicate clear guidelines within a multinational organization
