Senior Grid Engineer

Interested?
Apply by clicking the apply button. We can not accept applications via e-mail. Submit your application, with resume and cover letter, by the 20th of August at the latest. If you want to hear more about the position, please get in touch with Head of Engineering- Wind and Solar, Carlos Tejada, by e-mail carlos.tejada@fortum.com
before the application period deadline.
Please note that our recruiting team will be on vacation until 18th of August. As a result, the selection process and interviews will begin from the middle of August. We appreciate your patience and look forward to connecting with you soon!
About the role
Your main responsibilities will encompass the assessment and design for high-voltage and medium-voltage substation connections during permitting and construction phases, while also being well-versed in the relevant Swedish grid legislation, key players and regulations, and being adept at creating technical reports, drawings, and engineering documents that meet local and international industry standards. The core responsibilities are the following:
Grid Expertise: Responsible for demonstrating proficiency in HV (High Voltage) and MV (Medium Voltage) substation connections, specifically catering to the renewables sector in the Nordic region.
Regulatory Acumen: Accountable for understanding Swedish grid legislation and translating regulatory changes into actionable guidelines for project management.
Technical Oversight: Tasked with conducting detailed technical reviews of grid connection designs to ensure compliance with industry standards for renewable energy systems.
Stakeholder Engagement: Expected to actively participate in discussions with national and European associations and communicate effectively with stakeholders on grid-related developments.
Technical document Creation: Responsible for generating and reviewing critical grid engineering documents and electrical drawings, including assessments for grid solutions.
Project Support: Provides essential technical support during project execution, particularly focusing on grid connection authorizations and permits.
Best Practices Development: Initiates the development of best practices and facilitates knowledge sharing on grid connections for Solar & Wind power plants, including hybrids.
Project Execution Support: Demonstrates expertise in grid connection authorizations, permits, and compliance with renewable energy system standards.
Analysis and Due Diligence: Conducts thorough grid availability analysis and due diligence for internal and third-party projects.
Collaboration and Liaison: Acts as a bridge between development teams and technical teams, managing grid-related topics effectively.
Technical Specifications Maintenance: Contributes to the maintenance of grid and electrical technical specifications in partner contracts
About you
We are seeking a self-driven individual with strong initiative who can manage multiple projects and stakeholders effectively. You should be a collaborative communicator with negotiation skills and a results-oriented mindset, thriving in a multicultural environment. Additionally, we value an open-minded innovator with a strategic mindset, capable of advancing renewable energy initiatives through innovative grid solutions.
In the position of Senior Grid Engineer, we see that you have:
An advanced degree in electrical engineering, electric power engineering or in another related field.
Solid understanding of the Swedish grid codes, key industry contacts and knowledge of the renewables value chain.
Several years of experience focused on utility-scale renewable projects, consulting or project engineering.
Proficiency in MS 365 and are well acquainted with power system analysis software like Digsilent Power Factory, PSCAD, or similar.
Demonstrated experience in the design and connection of HV and MV substations.
Ability to work with DSO/TSOs to secure and optimize grid connections for new projects and an understanding of power systems, grid technical requirements, and experience with grid operators' connection processes.
Proven experience in negotiating electrical and grid contracts and in the preparation and review of tender and contract documents.
Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English is critical; additional language skills, especially Finnish or Norwegian, are highly valued.
A willingness to travel locally and internationally based on project needs. Usually 1-2 times per month, for a 1-3 day period (in Sweden and Finland, but also within EU). Ersättning
