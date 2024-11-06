Senior Governance Specialist with focus on IAM
2024-11-06
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Nordea's Identity and Access Management department is expanding its Governance function within the Strategy and Governance team. This is an opportunity for the right candidate to work within a diverse and complex area using your prior experience to further mature the governance and compliance of our services and deliveries within IT security.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and are deeply committed to meet them with the financial solutions of tomorrow.
So, bring your skills, ideas, and unique background.
Are you our new Senior Governance Specialist?
About this opportunity
Welcome to the IAM Governance and Strategy team where we protect and de-risk the bank within Identity-, Access- and Privileged Access management. We add value by securing and optimising Nordea's IAM/IGA setup. We continuously improve and safeguard our customers data against potential threats and misuse through our governance, architecture, and process ownership.
As the Senior Governance Specialist, you will proactively support and collaborate with all your new colleagues, ensuring that the regulatory requirement is followed, and potential gaps are handled accordingly.
What you will be doing:
* Analyse, document and report on our main regulatory requirements and control frameworks (e.g. DORA, NIST)
* Collaborate within our entire department, spanning all our services, ensuring that the regulatory requirements are followed and that potential gaps are handled accordingly
* Actively support the lifecycle management of our IAM framework documentation and help ensure that it is up to date and cover all aspects of IAM/IAG governance
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have practical experience working in the Identity & Access Management area
* Have proven experience working with IAM/IGA Governance
* Have experience working with processes including process documentation
* Are familiar with Audit and Risk mitigation
* Are ambitious and self-driven and fuelled by delivering high quality changes
* Are able to lead and drive other stakeholders
* Thrive as a workshop facilitator and enjoy bringing your own expertise to play
Personally lead by example using Nordea's vision, values and leadership statement.
* Proof of English Level - written and spoken
* Possess prior experience within similar jobs working in the Governance area
Location
The position can be located in Helsinki, Oslo, Stockholm, Gdynia or Warsaw.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please submit your application no later than 01/01/2025. Kindly note that applications will be reviewed continuously and interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis. Please also note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
For more information, you are welcome to reach out to Hiring Manager Lasse Berget, Lasse.Berget@nordea.com
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
