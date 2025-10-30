Senior Go-To-Market Performance Manager
2025-10-30
About Us
nShift is the leading global provider of cloud delivery management solutions (SaaS), we enable the frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries each year. We are headquartered in London and Oslo and have over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
Our software is used by many of the world leading e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and 3PL shippers due to us having over 1000 carriers integrated into our platform, nearly 3 times more than our competitors!
If you buy goods online, there is a strong chance that nShift has powered that delivery, so come and join us as we shape the future of shipping, one frictionless journey at a time.
Role Overview
The Senior Go-To-Market Performance Manager is responsible for driving operational excellence across the GTM organization, ensuring alignment between sales, marketing, product, and customer success teams. This role focuses on optimizing performance metrics, maniacal focus on sales performance, and accelerating revenue growth through data-driven insights and cross-functional collaboration.
Key Responsibilities GTM Strategy & Execution Report to VP, Revenue Operations, partner with Sales, Marketing, and Product teams to execute on GTM strategies.
Manage and coach current enablement team member to deliver on build briefs and internal training / onboarding cycles.
Align GTM initiatives with company-wide objectives and market dynamics.
Support weekly pipe reviews with Senior leadership to drive attainment to pipe contributions by source.
Performance Management Track KPIs across GTM functions (e.g., pipeline velocity, activity metrics, conversion rates etc).
Analyse performance trends and provide actionable insights to senior leadership.
Support initiatives to improve forecast accuracy, funnel health, and sales campaign effectiveness.
Partner with people team to support performance management process.
Process Optimisation Identify and implement process improvements across lead management, opportunity tracking, and sales onboarding.
Collaborate with revenue operations teams to align on reporting and streamline workflows.
Deliver all internal training and review entire onboarding process with direct report to support change that expedites ramp time for new reps.
Deliver new process, product and enhanced sales training to current reps.
Cross-Functional Collaboration Act as a strategic partner to deliver programs for Sales and Marketing leaders, ensuring GTM alignment and accountability.
Facilitate regular performance reviews and retrospectives to drive continuous improvement.
Enablement & Communication Support enablement efforts by translating performance insights into training and coaching materials.
Communicate GTM performance updates to stakeholders across the business.
Qualifications Minimum 5 years' experience in Sales Enablement, revenue operations, or performance management within a B2B SaaS or tech environment.
Strong analytical skills with proficiency in tools like Salesforce, Tableau, Excel, and BI platforms.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities.
Experience working in cross-functional teams and influencing at senior levels.
Fluency in English and which ever residing Nordic language.
Please ensure you upload your CV in English
At nShift we believe in embracing diversity in all forms and fostering an inclusive environment for everyone which we believe is essential for our continued success. We're an equal-opportunity employer which means that all applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity, or disability status.
