At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are currently seeking a service-minded and supportive Senior Global Technical Support Engineer to join our team in Västerås. If you are eager to apply your expertise in electrical machines and expand your knowledge in areas such as driven equipment and grid influence, this position could be a perfect fit for you!
In this role, you will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of providing world-class support to our customers by delivering timely and comprehensive solutions. Your main responsibilities will include supporting our sales teams with electrical and thermal designs that meet customer requirements, environmental conditions, as well as internal design and manufacturing guidelines. As a Global Technical Support Engineer, you will also oversee the electrical design of machines during manufacturing and assess their performance in final testing, often in the presence of our customers. Additionally, you will play a key role in training both our sales teams and customers on electrical machine theory.
This position offers you the chance to work in an international environment, collaborating with colleagues from diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds.
Qualifications for the role
To suit this role, you need to have a solid interest in technology and strong personal leadership skills.
You hold a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with focus on electrical power and rotating electrical machines, or equivalent. Alternatively, you hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, combined with several years of work experience from rotating electrical machinery.
You have experience with the dynamic electrical and mechanical behavior of machines in power systems.
As part of a global organization, fluency in written and spoken English is a must. Swedish is considered a plus.
On a personal level you are open-minded and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution, based on our unique concepts.
You distinguish yourself with an analytical mind and an ability to make sound decisions regarding technical solutions.
Since you also will work closely with our sales team you need to have a helpful and service-minded attitude.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs, and manufactures large motors and generators for various applications. For four- and six-pole machines, as well as Synchronous Condensers, we have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended
background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by September 15.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
