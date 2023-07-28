Senior Global Insurance Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Senior Global Insurance Manager to lead VFS' strategy into the world of data-driven insurance services.
What you will do
Welcome to the new world of connected insurance. Envision being able to remotely monitor how a truck or construction machine is being used, for how long, where, and any number of other metrics - and then package an insurance policy that exactly mirrors the risks involved.
At Volvo Financial Services you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Senior Global Insurance Manager, you will join us on our journey as a strategic thinker and an action-orientated tech-friendly leader to champion the evolution of these products and services, from start-up to mass market adoption.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
Strategy & Governance:
Executes the (connected) insurance strategy with local VFS sales areas and/or insurance managers of all VFS Business Areas and back-office functions.
Coordinates the sales strategy across the different Business Areas.
Checks the implementation of global policies and rules of engagement for insurance (e.g., preferred partnerships).
Drives the transformation effort and coordinates the sales strategy across the different Business Areas.
Knowledge Management:
Ensures market intelligence and understand market needs
Develops and steers information gathering and best practices sharing to ensure the knowledge about insurance products, competitors and prices regarding VFS insurance offerings
Your future team
You will report directly to the VP Insurance Services and work in a global capacity supporting multiple markets. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has a rare combination of experience in insurance, technology, and risk management - and understanding the business opportunities that these elements offer when combined. You also have an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrate superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as work with a high level of integrity and ethics.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
University or equal degree preferred in Engineering, Business or Marketing
> 8 years working experience in an international environment
Good knowledge and understanding of the commercial vehicle / captive industry, commercial insurance products and customers.
Experience in data analytics e.g., in collaboration with data science experts.
Ability to understand and implement context-specifically the Connected Insurance strategy
Understanding of the insurtech landscape and its commercial opportunities in B2B markets.
Experience in driving technical innovation that enhances business performance.
Identifies local (connected) insurance product gaps and finds commonalities between local needs
Explores the regional/local opportunities for (connected) insurance products.
Aligns the implementation of new (connected) insurance products in cooperation with the Markets.
Strong strategic thinking abilities to understand financial concepts and analyze insurance data.
Understands the needs of the customer and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Ability to convey complex insurance concepts in a simple and understandable manner.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Financial Services Jobbnummer
7991675