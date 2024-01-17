Senior Gameplay Programmer
2024-01-17
MachineGames is looking for an excellent Senior Gameplay Programmer to help us design and implement gameplay and work closely with artists, programmers, designers and producers.
As a senior member of the studio you will mentor less experienced team members. An appreciated aspect about MachineGames is that everyone has the possibility to affect our internal work procedures by suggesting how to utilize new technologies and tools and implement them into our workflow.
The gameplay team consists of a talented and passionate group of programmers, of which some have been with the company since the start in 2010. In this role you will report to our Lead Gameplay Programmer.
MachineGames is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible with the option to work at either our HQ in Uppsala, or in our satellite office in Sundsvall.
The position is onsite with the option to work in a hybrid capacity. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you have a non-EU passport and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Architect and implement features in C/C++, that is CPU, GPU, and memory efficient, with an eye to a quality end-user experience.
Develop gameplay related functionality (controls, camera movement, game rules, etc.)
Identify and implement platform specific optimizations to relevant gameplay systems
Writes clean, professional, and maintainable code
Create quality, performance-minded code
Be an active advocate for system features and tools that would improve the production process
Work closely with designers, artists, and animators to bring the vision of the game to life
Review code written by programmers across the studio and collaborate with them to improve code quality.
Help mentoring less experienced team members.
Proactively provides suggestions on how to utilize new technologies and tools and implement them into our workflow.
Qualifications
5+ years professional or related experience with at least 1 shipped title where credited as a programmer.
Excellent C++ skills.
Excellent problem-solving skills.
Excellent 3d math skills.
Ability to find holes in and improve gameplay systems designs.
Excellent ability to work with others.
Good organization and time management skills.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Self-motivated team player with very strong work ethic and cooperative attitude.
Passion for making GREAT games.
Preferred Skills
BS in Engineering, CS, Mathematics or comparable work experience
Prior experience with idTech
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
