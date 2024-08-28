Senior Gameplay Animator
2024-08-28
MachineGames is looking for a new talented Gameplay Animator to join our team and help us create new and exciting AAA titles!
In this position you will be working in a tight-knit department under the supervision of our Lead Gameplay Animator and our Animation Director and collaborate on cross-functional teams on a daily basis.
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are a well versed all-rounded animator that enjoys both working in a detail-oriented capacity but also with a great eye for overseeing the bigger picture.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position, with the possibility to work in a hybrid capacity, starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you have a non-EU passport and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with the director and lead to help define and maintain the high level of quality for all animations available in current and future MG productions.
Create NPC (enemy and companion) animations and Player (1st and 3rd person) animations with a focus on style, playability, and 'flow'.
Work with all disciplines to develop content implementation tools, technology, and workflow.
Identify, communicate, and help resolve animation related issues quickly and efficiently.
Create high quality realistic/stylized and believable animations utilizing hand key animation and motion editing according to gameplay specific needs.
To do quick blockouts for gameplay tests.
Collaborate with animators and other disciplines to create a cohesive vision and experience.
Troubleshoot and solve animation issues with all departments.
Implement animation assets into game engine and iterate as needed.
Qualifications
Shipped at least 1 AAA title and been part of a full development cycle.
Technical experience working with game engines and game animation implementation.
Expert level knowledge of Motionbuilder and experience in editing motion capture data.
Expert knowledge of basic principles of animation: timing, dynamics & body mechanics.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Passion for video games and especially for first-person immersive games.
Receptive to direction, constructive feedback, and willingness to work through an iterative process.
Adapt to technical dependencies and engine limitations.
Experienced with proprietary editors or other engines like CryEngine, Unreal, or idTech.
Basic knowledge of Maya.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English.
Sample Work Required - Demo reel should include examples of previous animation work.
Preferred Skills
Experience in animating creatures, animals, robots and other non-human characters.
Bachelor's degree in Art, Animation or Game Development.
Strong familiarity with MachineGames' titles.
