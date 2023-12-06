Senior Gameplay Animator
2023-12-06
The role
We are on the hunt for a talented and experienced Senior Gameplay Animator to join our friendly and supportive team. If you are passionate about creating cool gaming experiences and love bringing characters and worlds to life, we want to hear from you!
We are looking for people who want to have fun at work, share ownership, and make smart decisions; responsible people who have a positive attitude, are passionate, and value professionalism.
The games we are making and our ambition require a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. At Sharkmob, we value teamwork, trust, motivation, and setting colleagues up for success, all of which are key to making great games and creating a healthy work environment.
The team
You will work in a supportive and passionate team of 7 animators and an Animation Director. Our team is a diverse group of industry veterans and young creatives who all share a love for gaming. We believe in fostering a culture of collaboration and creativity, where every team member gets ownership and has the space to grow and contribute their unique skills.
Responsibilities
You will collaborate closely with our design, art, and programming teams to create awesome animations. You will also:
• Develop and maintain high-quality animation pipelines and processes.
• Directing motion capture.
• Mentor and inspire junior animators, helping them hone their craft.
• Working in Unreal Engine 5 - Setting up graphs and state machines.
Requirements
• A good understanding of the relationship between gameplay animation and game design.
• Confident working in UE5 or similar engine.
• Experience in working with motion capture
• Experience in mentoring junior team members.
• Passion for games, gameplay mechanics, and animation.
• Shipped at least one AAA game on PC and/or console as a gameplay animator.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine 5 to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year, and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team representing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skill sets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about).
