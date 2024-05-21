Business Process Owner Within Master Data - Sap S4/hana- & Mdg
2024-05-21
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. The future presents us with more complexity, ambiguity, and challenges than ever before, but it also provides more opportunities. On this journey, a modern system platform based on SAP S4/HANA and MDG (SAP master data governance tool), including common ways of working are key- prerequisites to succeed. This is what the Industrial ERP Backbone program (IEB) is all about - Enabling the future (at Scania), by implementing SAP S4/HANA and MDG in Production & Logistics, Finance and Procurement - a journey expected to be ongoing in the upcoming years.
Within the IEB program, we are looking for talented colleagues who can contribute to the success of the program. In the role of business process owner you will play a pivotal role to secure continuous data quality and master data process development within the IEB program and Scania production.
Role overview
As a business process owner within master data you will be responsible to serve as a key liaison between IEB and Scania business. You will be responsible for understanding business requirements, defining master data processes, and ensuring alignment with SAP and MDG implementation efforts. This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of master data management within Scania and drive impactful change across the organization.
This role will be bridging both the IEB project and the line organisation to mitigate and secure the transition from project to production.
Responsibilities
• Provide business and process knowledge from a Master data perspective, bridging the line organisation and the IEB project
• Responsible of the global master data process, facilitate and drive required anchoring and decisions within the business, supporting Master data strategy, data quality and uphold/update processes
• Master data process design sign off, defining data standards, hierarchies and classifications to support business operations
• Define and document master data within business processes, roles and responsibilities
• Represent the process roadmap, master data strategy and vision.
• Collaborate with cross functional teams to identify dependencies and establish processes for data creation, maintenance and archiving
• Collaborate, consult, and delegate specific activities to other BPOs and/or business users
• Continuously evaluate and implement improvement areas (ways of working, and processes)
You will get support from the global program management office and the Master data stream within IEB to adhere to already established project management processes, methodologies, and routines.
Profile
You have a university degree, project management experience and you have good communication and stakeholder management skills. As a person you are a team player, who has a passion for cross-collaboration and can handle operational tasks while having a strategic mindset at the same time. You have a pragmatic and situation-based approach. You are open, enthusiastic, and self-motivated with a positive mind and a "can-do" attitude.
You will be part of an experienced ambitious team in a high-profile program in an international cross-functional environment.
This is an excellent opportunity to gain experience and build skills for the future! Your background may vary, but most importantly you have a great passion for project management and business transformation.
Qualifications
• At least a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Systems, or related field.
• Proven experience (+8 years) in master data management or related roles, preferably but not mandatory within the automotive industry.
• A fundamental understanding of S4/HANA and experience with SAP implementation projects.
• Familiarity with Master Data Governance (MDG) tools and concepts is meritorious.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
• Analytical mindset with a keen attention to detail and a passion for driving process improvements.
• Project management experience and the ability to prioritize and manage multiple initiatives concurrently.
• Ability to understand broader business objectives and translate into actionable strategies for Master Data Management and business process optimization.
Location
The position is physically located at Scania's HQ in Södertälje, Sweden, and with the opportunity to work from other locations from time to time.
Application and Information
The application shall contain CV, personal letter, and any relevant certificates. Please apply through our website no later than 2024-06-06.
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Elisabeth Gruss, Project Manager, +46855351758.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06
