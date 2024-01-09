Senior Game Developer
Rovio Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
At Rovio you will get to work with multiple groundbreaking IP's including one of the most famous game IP's in the world: Angry Birds! We craft joy with player-focused gaming experiences that last for decades. In order to do that, we know that people need to bring their own joy to what we do. That's why we value work-life balance, say no to crunch culture, and welcome people from all walks of life to join the flock. Today, we are a proud team of 500+ caring and talented professionals representing over 50 different nations.
We trust our teams to work autonomously by providing them the right tools and level of responsibility. We believe in our teams to remain creative and to keep learning - as well as ensuring everyone has opportunities for personal growth.
At Rovio you will get to work with multiple groundbreaking IP's including one of the most famous game IP's in the world: Angry Birds! We craft joy with player-focused gaming experiences that last for decades. In order to do that, we know that people need to bring their own joy to what we do. That's why we value work-life balance, say no to crunch culture, and welcome people from all walks of life to join the flock. Today, we are a proud team of 500+ caring and talented professionals representing over 50 different nations.
We trust our teams to work autonomously by providing them the right tools and level of responsibility. We believe in our teams to remain creative and to keep learning - as well as ensuring everyone has opportunities for personal growth.
We are looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Game Developer to join our Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. We are a small and collaborative team and work as a part of the Stockholm studio, developing one the biggest games in Rovio's portfolio, Angry Birds 2. As the game is steadily growing the fanbase, we are looking to add another senior game developer to the team.
You will be a critical addition to the team and help us maintain a big live game while adding new exciting features. We would seek your guidance on improving the game architecture and optimising the game.
You will have impact and fun at work by doing:
Designing, prototyping and implement new game features
Writing clean and maintainable C# code
Working with server developers for seamless backend integration
Optimising the game to run smoothly on mobile platformsIntroducing new best practices to ensure seamless delivery of the team
Constantly refining the code quality by following good programming principles
Improving the game using the newest Unity features
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Solid experience of commercial game programming
Having built and launched one or more mobile games on iOS and Android
Strong programming skills with C# and Unity
Experience working with SOLID principles
Experience with debugging, profiling and performance optimisations
Broad knowledge of game architecture and technologies
Experience with F2P games both as a developer and a player
Broad knowledge of game architecture and technologies
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Experience working with TDD
What you will get here:
You'll join a team that has a strong passion for what they do
We have mastered physics based games and work on the cutting edge of innovation
You'll get to work with a super talented team that knows the ins and outs of making successful games that last
We're built on independence and responsibility. We understand the way for our people and teams to do their best work is to give them the freedom and independence to truly own their projects.
We cherish the Nordic work culture. We create joy, value teamwork, and support wellbeing and overall work life balance
You will have a chance to excel in the software craftsmanship but constantly learning with and from your teammates
Interview process:
First meeting: you will have a first chat with our TA partner. The aim is for us to know who you are, what your experience has been and what motivates you.
Take home test: you will do a take home exercise to complete in your own time where we will ask you to build a small game and assess your game programming skills.
Test review: you will be later invited to discuss the solution and go through a deep dive in different technical areas with the team here.
Second meeting: you will meet the hiring manager for a deeper technical conversation. This is also an opportunity for you to learn about Rovio, the wider team and the specifics of the role.
Final round: you will be meeting other members of the game team and our aim is to get a clear overview of how you would fit with our working culture, your ambitions and where we can help each other develop and see how you will work in a larger team.
Rovio's Stockholm Studio is the studio behind the hugely popular Angry Birds 2, the bigger, badder and birdier sequel to the global phenomenon Angry Birds. The studio is dedicated to making the Angry Birds 2 game experience ever more exciting for players, developing continual improvements, as well as running world class live ops every day.
In addition to Angry Birds 2, Stockholm studio is actively developing new titles with the Angry Birds brand as well as new original IPs. Our approach is to focus on highly accessible yet innovative cores paired with Rovio's light-hearted aesthetic. At the same time, we still aim to deliver a deep meta that can keep players engaged for decades. Our development is driven by our players as we push to become masters of our genre. We use data to provide insights into our players' needs, and we always strive for improvement through continual iteration.
Our ambitious teams are full of passionate gamers who are eager to leave their mark.
• --
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or special needs in our working environment and job application procedures. We make all reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities or who otherwise need support to thrive in the workplace. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8377509