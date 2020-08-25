Senior Game Designer - Starbreeze AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Starbreeze AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-08-25

Are you passionate about making great games and delivering unforgettable player experiences? Then this might just be the job for you! Starbreeze is now looking for a Senior System Designer to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden.

As a leader within the System Design group, you will work closely with technical and creative leadership to design, develop, maintain and balance engaging gameplay systems within the Payday franchise.

You will be involved at every stage of the process, from early inception through to implementation. This is truly a once in a career opportunity!

Job Tasks:
Serve as a collaborative leader and a voice for the player, delivering compelling second-to-second gameplay experiences;
Collaboratively design, implement and maintain enviable gameplay systems and solutions;
Work closely with design, technical and creative teams to produce system design documentation and validate experiences through prototype game systems.

Must Have:
At least 5+ years of experience leading or influencing gameplay system development within the games industry;
At least 2+ years of experience working in AAA games;
Experience in system design for networked multiplayer games, such as player progression & balancing, social systems, rewards & economies, or customization/in-game editors;
Passionate about the player experience and committed to a cross-discipline and playtest-driven development environment;
Experience with programming and scripting languages (e.g. C++, C#, Lua, etc.);
Self-motivated and proactive with a drive to learn and a willingness both give and receive constructive feedback;
Excellent written, verbal and visual communication skills.

Good to Have:
Experience prototyping in Unreal or similar 3D Engines;
Multiplayer shooter combat and gameplay design experience;
Ability to think logically and break down complex problems, with a strong focus on the details;

To Be Successful in this position you are:
As fanatical about gameplay systems as you are about the second-to-second experience they deliver.

Still reading? Good...because here's the good part of this job ad: We offer you a position at a company where we value empowerment, agility and ownership. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional.

Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and portfolio and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible; selection and interviews are held continuously. Send your application with a resumé, portfolio and cover letter in English. All applications must include a resumé and cover letter to be considered.