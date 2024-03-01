Senior Funding Manager - Volvo Cars
2024-03-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
You want an exciting career in Treasury that contributes to positive change. So, what's your next move?
Imagine being part of the most exciting industry on the planet. Our future is all about tech - electrified and eventually self-driving cars, totally connected to people's everyday lives. But how do we introduce this future in a way that's safe and sustainable? These are some of the questions we're solving here at Volvo Cars.
Group Treasury at Volvo Cars - let's introduce ourselves
Group Treasury drives business value by capitalizing and mitigating financial risks. We have a group wide and global responsibility for the management of all financial risks, funding, payment infrastructure and bank relationships.
Senior Funding Manager - this is what you'll do
We're looking for a Senior Funding Manager to join the Cash & Treasury Risk Management Team, which has a group wide responsibility for Cash Management, i.e. payments and collection infrastructure, bank accounts, cash concentration and subsidiary funding as well as Treasury Risk Management, which includes macro analysis, global debt funding activities, liquidity management and managing the Group's risk exposure related to currencies, commodities and interest rates. Effectively the team functions as the Groups internal bank.
You will play an important role within Treasury and wider Volvo Cars working in the area of Treasury Risk Management and specifically funding. As Senior Funding Manager you will be involved in determining the funding strategy for the Group, evaluating relevant funding instruments and markets and be responsible for execution of bond issuances and loan facilities as well as managing the interest rate risk for the Group. The job includes everything from identifying loan requirements and exploring possible solutions to negotiating terms and documentation with financial institutions. Relations with banks and financial institutions is also a vital part of this position as well as contribution to the wider Treasury team in liquidity management. You will report to the Head of Cash & Treasury Risk Management.
You will work in close collaboration with both external and internal stakeholders.
Location: The position is based at Volvo Cars HQ in Gothenburg.
Your tasks and responsibilities in this position will be:
You will lead the Volvo Car Group 's global funding activities. Some of your responsibilities will be to manage bank relationships related to the Group's external funding as well as develop policies, processes and procedures in financing risk management and ensure implementation to the operations. Part of the scope is also to manage, plan, and follow up on the overall debt and funding strategy of the Group. You will be responsible for identifying the funding tools and instruments available and for the execution of any debt funding in the Group, as well as ensuring optimal risk management to mitigate the financial risks, interest rate and foreign exchange, related to the funding portfolio. Further, you will manage and negotiate complex loan documentations with financial counterparts together with corporate legal counsel. You will represent Group Treasury, and its interests, in different strategic initiatives as well as contribute to general tasks within Treasury Risk Management such as liquidity management.
We're looking for you!
• University degree in Finance, Legal, Engineering or Computer/Systems Science.
• Relevant work experience from Corporate Treasury and/or Bank
• You make things happen and want to develop and contribute to the wider Treasury team
• You have a strong interest in financial markets
• You have a robust knowledge and understanding of Treasury as well as familiarity with financial risk management, preferably with robust theoretical knowledge in financial mathematics or similar
• Proven track record of negotiating loan agreements with banks
• You are a functional leader with high integrity and excellent project management skills
• You are a target-oriented individual who has a drive to proactively improve and challenge, with ability to take own initiative and solve issues.
Let's get to know each other
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 24th of March 2024.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Hiring Manager Johan Larsson at johan.larsson@volvocars.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
. Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Please take the time to learn more about Life at Volvo Cars here: https://lnkd.in/e4iC_Djk
We're Volvo Cars
We're proud of our heritage - built on our commitment to safety - and we're excited about delivering on our bold plans for the future. Since 1927, we've created world-changing innovations, like the safety belt, which since we shared it with the world has saved more than a million lives. Ersättning
