Senior Functional Safety Engineer
2024-02-15
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about functional safety, ISO 26262 and implementation of functional safety concept from Item definition to low level HW/SW design? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the functional safety concept design team? Would you like to work in a great team with competent and helpful colleagues? If you recognize yourself in these statements, then we would be happy to review your application.
Your future team
Our team, "Central functional safety at GTT" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and design vehicle functional safety concepts, supporting all product streams across GTT to do HARA, FSC, TSC. Joint review with supplier and ensure compliancy of our development process and product to state of the arts such as ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and also AD standards such as UL 4600.
What's in it for you?
As Senior Functional Safety Engineer you will be involved in all levels of product development from participating in strategic planning for the group, partner/suppliers' selection, review Functional Safety Statement of Work (SS-SOW), initial concept design and stages of development through to production launch. It will involve interfacing with a variety of groups including electrical engineering and mechatronics engineering as well as customers and suppliers / technical partners.
In this position you will be involved in detail of safety design, requirement review and support teams to do Functional Safety Concept(FSC) and Technical Safety Concept (TSC) at system, SW and HW levels which included refinement of requirement to HW and SW and ensure bidirectional traceability.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
• Planning and scorekeeping of safety test activities (Safety plan)
• Drive the development of functional and technical safety concepts within the function, system, subsystem, software, and hardware
• Lead functional safety engineering activities for product development teams
• Co-developing Impact analysis and making recommendations for inclusion of accurate safety criteria in system design and procedures to control or eliminate hazards.
• Develop technical work products specific for functional safety requirements, e.g., item definition, criticality analyses, other safety analyses, and test coverage analysis for safety requirements
• Support the implementation of functional and technical safety requirements in all parts of the vehicle system design
• Support the development of verification and validation strategies within the subsystems, software, and hardware
• Develop and integrate Functional Safety standards and industry common practices into corporate processes according to ISO 26262.
• Ensure technical specifications and other work products are prepared, and stored correctly, and revisions are managed and released in timely manner
• Ensure that safety plan activities meet program timing.
Who are you?
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
* M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Applied Physics, Mechatronic Engineering
* Knowledge of functional safety activities and deliveries according to ISO 26262
* Documented experience of working with:
o Safety Analyses at HW and SW levels including HW/SW FMEA & FTA, Performing DFA, ensure freedom of Interferences
o Specification of the hardware-software interface (HSI)
o SW/HW Architecture
o HW schematics, BOM list and PMHF Metrics Calculation (ASIL C/D)
* Hands on experience of technical safety concepts and ASIL requirement specifications
* Excellent communication skills
