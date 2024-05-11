Senior Functional Safety Engineer
2024-05-11
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about functional safety, ISO 26262 and implementation of functional safety concept from Item definition to low level HW/SW design? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the functional safety concept design team? Would you like to work in a great team with competent and helpful colleagues?
The Team
Our team, "Central functional safety at GTT" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and design vehicle functional safety concept, supporting all product streams across GTT to do HARA, FSC, TSC , Joint review with supplier and ensure compliancy of our development process and product to state of the arts such as ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and also AD standards such as UL 4600.
As Senior Functional Safety Engineer you will be part of the central functional safety competence center and will be involved in both process and product development. This includes all levels of product development from participating in strategic planning for the group, partner/suppliers' selection, review Functional Safety Statement of Work, initial concept design and stages of development through to production launch. It will involve interfacing with a variety of groups including electrical engineering and mechatronics engineering as well as customers and suppliers / technical partners.
In this position you will be involve in detail of safety design, requirement review and support teams to do FSC and TSC at system, SW and HW levels which might include the refinement of safety requirements on HW and SW and ensure bidirectional traceability.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
• Active involvement in writing functional safety instruction and guidelines, providing templates.
• Provide functional safety trainings for different safety activities including impact analysis, HARA, safety analysis on SW and HW part.
• Planning and scorekeeping of safety test activities (Safety plan) depending on the scope of each specific vehicle project
• Drive the development of functional and technical safety concepts within the function, system, subsystem, software, and hardware
• Lead functional safety engineering activities for product development teams and develop technical work products.
• Co-developing Impact analysis and making recommendations for inclusion of accurate safety criteria in system design and procedures to control or eliminate hazards.
• Develop technical work products specific for functional safety requirements, e.g. item definition, criticality analyses, other safety analyses, and test coverage analysis for safety requirements
• Support the implementation of functional and technical safety requirements in all parts of the vehicle system design
• Support the development of verification and validation strategies within the subsystems, software, and hardware, e.g. hazard and risk assessment (HARA), FTAs, DFMEAs, functional safety concept & technical safety concept (for systems with safety goals or ASIL classified requirements)
• Develop and integrate Functional Safety standards and industry common practices into corporate processes according to ISO 26262.
• Ensure technical specifications and other work products are prepared, and stored correctly, and revisions are managed and released in timely manner
• Ensure that safety plan activities meet program timing.
• Align safety related topics with suppliers and customers.
Who are you!
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Applied Physics, Mechatronic Engineering
• Knowledge of functional safety activities and deliveries according to ISO 26262
• Documented experience of working with:
1. Safety Analyses at HW and SW levels including HW/SW,
2. FMEA & FTA, Performing DFA, analysis of freedom of Interferences.
3. Specification of the hardware-software interface (HSI)
4. SW/HW Architecture
5. HW schematics, BOM list and HW Metrics (ASIL C/D)
• Functional and technical safety concept for automotive industry within domains with ASIL > B
• Fluent in English, spoken and written. (C2)
• Excellent communication skills
Note: We have several positions open for this role, so please send in your applications and we will go through them continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
