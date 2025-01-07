Senior fullstack / .net - developer consultant

Regent Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-01-07


We're searching for a senior fullstack / .net - developer with extensive knowledge in Azure. The preferred javascript framework is React. You will work togheter with other skilled developers.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications with a focus on performance, scalability, and security.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C# and .NET Core.
Participate in code reviews, ensuring best practices and high coding standards.
Support deployment and maintenance in cloud-based and on-premise environments.


Required Skills and Experience
Experienced with C# and .NET technologies.
Experience with relational databases (e.g., SQL Server, PostgreSQL) and ORM tools like Entity Framework.
Familiarity with building RESTful APIs
Experience with Azure
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and version control tools (Git, Azure DevOps).
Experience with front-end technologies (e.g., React, Vue, Angular).
Experience with LLMs
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.


Preferred Qualifications
Experience with microservices and event-driven architectures
Knowledge of messaging systems (e.g., Servicebus, Kafka)
Familiarity with Agile development practices (Scrum/Kanban)
A passion for continuous learning and staying updated with the latest .NET technologies and tools

