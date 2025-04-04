Senior Fullstack Javascript Developer
Vntrs Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vntrs Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
VNTRS is growing!
We are now looking for a Fullstack Javascript Developer who is passionate about start-ups and entrepreneurial companies to join our team. Do you want to be part of a team that uses the latest web technologies and grow our business in both Sweden and internationally? Do you have great development skills and would like to work with inspiring people? Then for sure you will enjoy working with us at VNTRS!
About VNTRS:
Creating successful companies together with our clients is at the heart and soul of VNTRS. We believe that too many great ideas fall short due to the wrong reasons - we exist to change that. We are consultants but we don't consider ourselves as such. We think that we get the best chances to reach success by becoming partners with our clients and work together as one team.
We are currently 30+ coworkers and at VNTRS we like to share risks and have skin in the game. To partner up with promising entrepreneurs/corporations and share the risk and upside together with all our co-workers is one of the cornerstones of VNTRS.
About the job:
Working at VNTRS as a Fullstack Javascript Developer you can expect a lot of diversity in your daily tasks (coding, advising clients, workshops with startups...). You will be working closely with startups from our portfolio as well as doing assignments with external clients.
We will actively let you work on both these types of projects to broaden your skillset. Within the assignments, you will be using recent JavaScript technologies, while also being a core part of teams composed of UX/UI designers, product owners, data analysts, and more.
Depending on the assignment, your opinion will have a big impact when it comes to the technical solution, but also the scoping of the product itself.
Must-have requirements
At least 6 years of relevant experience building web apps with JavaScript/Typescript (in both backend and frontend)
Knowledge of React.js
Knowledge of Node.js
Fluent in Swedish & English
Hands-on start-up or consulting experience
Who you are:
We are looking for someone who is pragmatic, self-driven, and enjoys working with people. You should be communicative, solution-oriented, and capable of taking initiative
Additional information:
Amazing equity & bonus programme: All co-workers get the exclusive right to invest in the portfolio of startups that we all work with.
New technologies and best practice methodology: You get to learn how to build successful companies from idea to success by using our 5 steps best practice operational methodology and work with the hottest frameworks in the startup ecosystem.
Coaching mindset and mandate to make change: We believe in a flat organisation where everybody is shaping VNTRS. You will get real responsibility from day one. Together we create a personal development plan based on your career goals and give you the senior support you need to achieve them.
Having fun and work-life balance! At VNTRS we really believe in having fun at work and encourage a healthy work-life balance with a flexible hybrid way of working. Every other Friday we all gather for a social lunch and every other Wednesday breakfast is served - both of which are on the house. At the end of the week we also have a common after-work at the office. We also have two yearly conferences!
Generous benefits: On top of our amazing equity programme, 5000 kr in wellness grant, benefits program through Benify, educational bonus and parental leave top up during 6 months are some of our hidden perks
Application:
If you're ready to play a key role in VNTRS's tech revolution, we want to hear from you. Apply now to contribute to the future success of VNTRS and our clients. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vntrs Consulting AB
(org.nr 559070-8417), https://vntrs.com/ Arbetsplats
Vntrs - Venture Studio Kontakt
Lydia Norman Sundström lydia.sundstrom@vntrs.com Jobbnummer
9266592