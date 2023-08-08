Senior fullstack Developer (Swedish speaking)
About the role
We're looking for someone with extensive, broad experience of both back-end and front-end web development, with general knowledge of many common frameworks and languages, and particular expertise in a few of them. Most of our current projects are built with Go, Python, and/or Node.js on the back-end, and React on the front-end. Of course, different projects will have different requirements, and we evaluate each project on its own to decide what set of technologies to use. We expect that even if you don't have a lot of experience with each specific technology, you have enough general knowledge and skill as a developer that you feel comfortable learning new technologies as the need arises.
What you'll do
This is a role that will often include some consulting, which will require you to step up a bit, beyond "just coding". We don't intend to simply put you at a desk and hand you a list of tasks to deliver. We expect that you will happily engage with clients to understand their needs, and to present ideas and alternatives for the future development. You have strong technical abilities, not only in performing development tasks, but also in mentoring others (both at clients and at Shortcut). You probably have some strong technical preferences about architectures, languages, and platforms, based on your experience; At the same time, you are always willing to explore other options, and are able to work with a team to find the best way forward in any situation.
You'll be part of a growing team, and one key aspect of this role is the important process of helping us build and grow a team of developers in the future. You'll have the opportunity to grow into this role with us, collaborating with and mentoring new team members, and continuously helping us refine the ways that front-end and back-end development are done at Shortcut Sweden.
We are looking for someone who has:
10+ years of development experience with a variety of web development technologies
Expert knowledge in at least one of the technologies we use most: Go, Python, or Node.js
Expert knowledge in one or more modern web front-end frameworks (React, Angular, Vue, etc)
Comfortable working according to agile methodologies, and following software engineering best practices
Practical knowledge of deploying to cloud services such as GCP, AWS, and/or Azure
Solid skills in building REST (and maybe GraphQL) APIs
Good knowledge of database technologies
Excellent communication skills, written and spoken, in both English and Swedish
EU citizen, or already permitted to live and work in Sweden in some other way
Nice-to-haves:
Team leadership skills
