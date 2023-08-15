Senior Fullstack Developer (.Net/Angular)
2023-08-15
Camanio is on a mission to solve structural and societal healthcare challenges. With a people first mindset we develop sustainable, digital solutions for an intelligent and caring healthcare system.
Join our enthusiastic Digital Solutions team to develop technology that improves the care experience for everyone. We are seeking a talented Full-Stack Developer with .NET and Angular experience to join our journey with the Camanio Care platform.
Camanio AB specializes in developing technology solutions for the healthcare and care industry. We develop and provide innovative products and services to improve the quality of life for individuals with different kinds of disabilities, elderly people who need assistance and those who care for them. Our caring and enthusiastic Digital Solutions team is seeking a talented fullstack Developer with .NET and Angular experience to join our journey with the high-availability Camanio Care platform.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, you are curious and have a genuine interest in software development . You are innovative and creative by nature, motivated by problem solving, have the ability to reflect on the ongoing work and have over 5 years working as either backend or fullstack developer.
You will...
Design and develop intelligent solutions that include frontend and backend systems.
Be a controller of the requirements that is used to define the development.
Be part of the development team, take responsibility for the product life cycle, from implementation, deployment and support.
As a senior fullstack developer, act accordingly, by showing by example, as well as supporting the development team with mentoring, knowledge transfer and a general transparent sharing of expertise.
Experience with...
C#/.NET Core/ASP.NET
Angular
Typescript
Git
Entity Framework
It's a huge merit if you have experience with Akka.NET or other actor based or event sourced systems. It would also be nice if you had experience with:
Azure Cloud
Docker & Kubernetes
Azure DevOps
We believe that you are a curious person who enjoys working in a team with other eager and openminded developers, who can't wait to learn more and share their knowledge.
What 's in it for you?
You work with kind and knowledgeable people who have a common drive; to develop the company.
You can be involved and influence. We involve you in the entire work process, from idea to end product.
We have team days where we do activities and enjoy our time together.
A workplace were you can continue to grow and have a lot of responsibility.
Legal support for working visas, if needed.
This sounds amazing, I can't wait to apply !
Are you the colleague we have been waiting for? Send us your application today! We look forward to reading it. If you have any questions, please contact Joakim Choppelo at joakim.choppelo@camanio.com
or on +46 70 213 22 29.
Camanio was founded in 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, with the aim to improve care through high-tech solutions. We offer innovative digital solutions that provide integrity, safety and quality of life for everyone - the person in need of care, their family, caregivers and decision makers.
