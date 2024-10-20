Senior Fullstack Developer - Drive Innovation in Banking
Are you a Fullstack Developer ready to take your skills to the next level? Join a leading financial institution that is transforming the banking landscape with innovative digital solutions. You'll be part of a dynamic team driving key customer lifecycle processes, using modern technologies to create seamless and secure banking experiences. If you're passionate about development and want to make an impact in the financial sector, this is the opportunity for you!
As a Senior Fullstack Developer, you'll be part of an agile, cross-functional team within a leading financial services company known for its innovation and customer-centric approach. The company plays a vital role in shaping the future of financial solutions, offering services across multiple markets. You'll contribute to the development of customer lifecycle processes, including onboarding, KYC, and offboarding, ensuring seamless and efficient customer experiences. Working with modern technology and collaborating with teams across the organization, you will help drive critical solutions in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
You are offered
• Opportunity to work with a team driving critical customer processes
• Modern tech stack with .NET and Angular
• A stimulating, agile work environment with continuous learning
Work tasks
• Collaborate within an agile team to deliver high-quality solutions
• Develop, test, and maintain efficient and secure code
• Work with customer onboarding, KYC, and offboarding solutions
• Build REST APIs and work with event-driven architectures
• Collaborate with business and regulatory teams to improve customer processes
• 5+ years of experience in software development
• Strong skills in .NET and Angular
• Experience with Java and SQL databases (SQL Server, PostgreSQL, or MySQL)
• Knowledge of event-driven architectures like Kafka
• Proven ability to build and test maintainable code
• Familiar with Git, Maven, Nexus, SonarQube, GitHub Actions, and Openshift
• Experience in setting up CI/CD pipelines and deployment automation
• Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, Java 17, Spring Boot, REST, and GraphQL
• Knowledge of Azure DevOps and cloud deployments (Azure, AWS, or GCP)
• Experience with cloud services such as App Services, Function Apps, and Storage Accounts
We are looking for someone who is proactive and self-motivated, with a natural ability to tackle complex problems. You should have strong analytical skills and a keen eye for detail, ensuring that all aspects of your work are thoroughly considered. Adaptability is key, as you'll need to thrive in an agile environment, collaborating effectively with team members and adjusting to evolving project needs.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
