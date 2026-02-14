Senior Full Stack Aosp Developer
2026-02-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Full Stack AOSP Developer to join a team working with next-generation embedded Android devices. The role spans the full Android stack with a strong focus on low-level system development, security, and platform bring-up in a product-focused environment.
Job DescriptionDevelop across the full AOSP stack (kernel, HAL, framework, system applications), with emphasis on lower layers
Drive BSP bring-up and platform integration for phone-like embedded Android devices
Integrate sensors and multimedia components such as camera, display, and audio
Perform system debugging, performance tuning, and stability improvements
Develop tests in C and Gauntlet
Requirements7+ years of full stack AOSP development experience from projects such as phones, smart glasses, or wearables
Strong experience in Android internals, including framework and kernel
Solid C/C++ skills (including C++20) and system-level development experience
Experience with Android security, and power/performance optimization
Familiarity with Java/Kotlin and Android SDK/NDK
Strong debugging and automation mindset
Excellent written and spoken English
Application
