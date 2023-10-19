Senior Frontend Engineer
Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB i Stockholm
About us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming services to more than 60,000 businesses in over 70 countries, from the café round the corner to bigger brands like McDonald's, Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer.
The company consists of 80+ talented, motivated and humble employees. We believe in product-led growth (https://openviewpartners.com/product-led-growth/),
where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion. Our headquarters are located in central Stockholm (Odenplan).
The role
As a senior frontend engineer in the team, you'll be working on a wide range of user-centric projects together with other engineers, product owners, UI/UX designers, machine learning experts, researchers, music experts and analysts.
Your primary focus will be to work on new features and continuous improvements for our apps built on React/React Native (written in TypeScript). We are a data driven team and will continuously iterate based on insights, A/B testing and qualitative user feedback. Ideas can come from anyone, data is the final judge.
You can check out the How it works (https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com/how-it-works/)
page to see what kind of features you will be working on or download our app (https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com/apps-and-hardware/)
and sign up for a free trial to get a first hand experience.
Responsibilities
• Building, releasing and continuously improving existing features together with UI/UX designers, researchers and analysts.
• Developing and maintaining consistent and reusable UI components/libraries used by multiple teams
• Contribute to the team's vision, strategy and agenda
• Helping the team grow as a whole by sharing knowledge and lifting each other up
About you
We're always looking to work with people who are friendly, professional, humble, open, and with a passion for details. You are probably not a stranger to describing yourself as:
• Self-sustaining - you can work independently, taking initiatives and planning your own time
• Curious - you enjoy learning new things to grow both professionally as well as on a personal level
• A good communicator - you enjoy discussing different solutions and strategies for technical challenges
• Agile - you feel comfortable in a dynamic environment where focus lies in what's important here and now, with the ability to realize when it's time to change the game plan and when to stick to it
• Humble - you are an open person, you say what you mean and mean what you say
• Street smart - crafty, able to build solutions with limited resources
• Not a perfectionist - but disciplined and methodical in your approach to solving problems
Mandatory requirements
• Well-versed in building robust and maintainable mobile/web apps
• Strong proficiency in TypeScript/JavaScript
• Worked with a JS framework such as React, React Native, Angular or Vue.js
• Experienced with Git or another distributed source management system
Meriting experience (not required)
• General interest in music and/or music technology
• iOS, Android, Mac, and/or Windows app development
• Modern web development
• GraphQL APIs and libraries (we use Apollo)
• Automated testing (especially front-end)
• Basic knowledge of functional programming
• Front-end development/build pipelines using Webpack/Rollup or similar
• Backend development (our backend is primarily built in Go, Scala and python)
• Container based deployments using Docker/Kubernetes
Employee benefits
• You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with a one-off setup bonus included
• Generous pension plan
• Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
• Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription
• Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups, after works and off-sites
• Daily breakfast served at the office Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB
(org.nr 556922-0014), https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com Arbetsplats
Soundtrack Your Brand Kontakt
Petter Machado petter@soundtrackyourbrand.com Jobbnummer
8203161