Senior Frontend Engineer - NextJS
2023-04-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
You will be developing front-end software for a consumer-facing product across more than 100 countries. We build the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts. Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development and support.
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalyzed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. It's a plus, if you have also worked in bigger matrix organizations. You are a hands-on developer with front-end experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development standard methodologies and best practices.
You and your skills
To succeed in this role, you need to have:
* Minimum of 5 years of work experience as a front-end engineer.
* Expertise in Next.js framework.
* Experience in Typescript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS.
* Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure. Someone who has experience in building accessible and performant websites.
* Experience with headless content management systems.
* Excellent understanding of Service Oriented Architectures.
* Experience in working with ecommerce checkout and integrating various payment platforms (STRIPE, DIBS, Paypal, Klarna, etc).
* Finally, share passion for cars and developments in the auto industry.
Location
Stockholm or Lund
Contact & Application
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Rinor Alihajdaraj, rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com
For questions about the role and responsibilities, please contact Revathy Persson, revathy.persson@volvocars.com
