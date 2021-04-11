Senior Frontend developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Frontend developer
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11

Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB i Stockholm

Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe, and now we have plans to expand even further.

Are you a skilled Frontend or Fullstack developer looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!

About the job

As a Senior Frontend developer you will:

Work across our entire tech stack with a focus on web apps developed using ReactJS framework

Contribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.

Be a driving force and go-to-person for frontend development.

Work in a lightweight scrum process where we are constantly streamlining our tools, workflows and making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.

What we are looking for:

Substantial experience with frontend development especially good understanding of ReactJS or similar frameworks, Redux, JavaScript and Typescript.

Either Fullstack Developer or Frontend specialist.

Curiosity and a high collaborative work style, a wish to share what you already know and jumping at the opportunity to dive inot new technology and territory.

Previous experience working with development tools such as Git, Github & VSCode.

Passion for building great user experiences in product development.

We are an international organization so fluency in English is required.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Doktorse Nordic AB

Jobbnummer
5683675


Sökord


Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB:

 
Populära jobb
Herr frisör och barberare
Barpersonal
Ledande montör och Elektriker till ...
Leg sjuksköterska eller biomedicins ...
Taxiförare sökes i Stockholm
Träarbetare/snickare sökes!
Vaktmästare
Senior Frontend developer
Yrkeslärare inom Fordonsprogrammet ...
Läkare till smärtklinik på S:t Göra ...
Reumatolog till smärtklinik på S:t ...
Distriktsköterska till smärtklinik ...
Elektronikmontör till ytmonteringsl ...
Projektchef Stockholm
Mekanik/design-ingenjör
Populära nyckelord
Reparatör
Controller
Pema
Coach
Japanska
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Al Jibouri, Fadel
Maxlee AB
Aleris Heart Center AB
AB Kronobäck Hotell & Konferens
Syll & Byggtjänst Ängelholm AB
Aureum Life investments AB
Riddar Jakob Restaurang AB
Dala Wärdshus AB
Malmö kommun
Estridsofia AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se