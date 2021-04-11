Senior Frontend developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Frontend developer
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB i Stockholm
Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe, and now we have plans to expand even further.
Are you a skilled Frontend or Fullstack developer looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!
About the job
As a Senior Frontend developer you will:
Work across our entire tech stack with a focus on web apps developed using ReactJS framework
Contribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.
Be a driving force and go-to-person for frontend development.
Work in a lightweight scrum process where we are constantly streamlining our tools, workflows and making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.
What we are looking for:
Substantial experience with frontend development especially good understanding of ReactJS or similar frameworks, Redux, JavaScript and Typescript.
Either Fullstack Developer or Frontend specialist.
Curiosity and a high collaborative work style, a wish to share what you already know and jumping at the opportunity to dive inot new technology and territory.
Previous experience working with development tools such as Git, Github & VSCode.
Passion for building great user experiences in product development.
We are an international organization so fluency in English is required.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Doktorse Nordic AB
Jobbnummer
5683675
Sökord
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB i Stockholm
Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe, and now we have plans to expand even further.
Are you a skilled Frontend or Fullstack developer looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!
About the job
As a Senior Frontend developer you will:
Work across our entire tech stack with a focus on web apps developed using ReactJS framework
Contribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.
Be a driving force and go-to-person for frontend development.
Work in a lightweight scrum process where we are constantly streamlining our tools, workflows and making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.
What we are looking for:
Substantial experience with frontend development especially good understanding of ReactJS or similar frameworks, Redux, JavaScript and Typescript.
Either Fullstack Developer or Frontend specialist.
Curiosity and a high collaborative work style, a wish to share what you already know and jumping at the opportunity to dive inot new technology and territory.
Previous experience working with development tools such as Git, Github & VSCode.
Passion for building great user experiences in product development.
We are an international organization so fluency in English is required.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Doktorse Nordic AB
Jobbnummer
5683675
Sökord