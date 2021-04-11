Senior Frontend developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe, and now we have plans to expand even further.Are you a skilled Frontend or Fullstack developer looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!About the jobAs a Senior Frontend developer you will:Work across our entire tech stack with a focus on web apps developed using ReactJS frameworkContribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.Be a driving force and go-to-person for frontend development.Work in a lightweight scrum process where we are constantly streamlining our tools, workflows and making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.What we are looking for:Substantial experience with frontend development especially good understanding of ReactJS or similar frameworks, Redux, JavaScript and Typescript.Either Fullstack Developer or Frontend specialist.Curiosity and a high collaborative work style, a wish to share what you already know and jumping at the opportunity to dive inot new technology and territory.Previous experience working with development tools such as Git, Github & VSCode.Passion for building great user experiences in product development.We are an international organization so fluency in English is required.