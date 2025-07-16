HR & Payroll Business Support Nordics
2025-07-16
Om rollen
At Rituals, we believe meaningful experiences start from within. Now, we are looking for an HR & Payroll Business Support to join our Nordic HR team at our Stockholm head office.
In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the smooth day-to-day support of our managers and stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. You will be responsible for a wide range of administrative and coordination tasks in close collaboration with your Nordic HR colleagues.
Your role
As HR & Payroll Business Support, you will assist our regional HR function in delivering high-quality service and support to the business within the Nordic region. Your focus will be on payroll-related processes and HR administration. You will be part of a passionate, friendly, and fast-paced environment where you can grow and make an impact.
Key Responsibilities:
Handle employment documentation for store employees across the Nordics.
Coordinate and manage administrative workflows in our HR system (Workday).
Support incoming HR and Payroll-related inquiries from stores via email.
Assist with contract creation, employment certificates, and income insurance reporting.
Manage and update data in Workday and Quinyx (absence, vacation, sick leave, etc.).
Organise and coordinate internal shipments to employees.
Ensure that all actions align with our HR policies and local regulations.
Register payroll data input and support the payroll specialist in various payroll related errands such as contacting authorithies and investigate payroll errors.
Kravspecifikation
What you bring
We are looking for someone who is:
Studying or has completed post-secondary education in Payroll - or
Has at least 1 year of hands-on experience in payroll and HR administration
Fluent in English and Swedish - additional Nordic languages are a strong plus
Experienced in using systems - preferably Workday, SAP, and/or Quinyx -additional payroll systems is a plus
Confident working with Excel and handling large data volumes
Detail-oriented, structured, and service-minded
Flexible and prestigeless mindset and a real doer.
A great communicator with high integrity and a positive, helpful attitude
Ytterligare information
What we offer
At Rituals, you'll be part of an open, supportive, and innovative culture. You'll work in a beautiful, centrally located office on Biblioteksgatan in Stockholm, surrounded by passionate colleagues.
You will join a warm and collaborative Nordic HR Operations team of 9 people, where we support each other and enjoy celebrating our successes together.
About rituals
"Our mission is not to sell you beauty; our mission is to make you feel good."
• Raymond Cloosterman, CEO Rituals
Rituals creates meaningful moments, helping people slow down and find joy in everyday routines. We aim to become the number one luxury wellbeing brand in the world - and we know this starts with our people. At Rituals, performance and purpose go hand in hand - just like yin and yang.
Interested
If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, we look forward to receiving your application! Apply via our recruitment system as soon as possible - selection and interviews will be held continuously.
For questions about the role, please contact: recruitment.nordics@rituals.com
Please note: Applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR compliance
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB
Biblioteksgatan 29
114 46 STOCKHOLM
