Senior Frontend Developer

Company Description
At Cabonline, we're redefining the Nordic taxi industry by building next-generation digital experiences. Our platform powers booking, dispatch, and payment processes, enabling seamless and efficient transportation services. We serve a diverse range of customers-B2C, B2B, and B2P-and are committed to using technology to create better mobility solutions.
What You'll Do
Build Exceptional User Experiences - Develop high-performance mobile apps with React Native and responsive web applications with React.
Architect & Design - Define scalable frontend architectures, ensure maintainability, and improve user experience across our apps.
Optimize for Performance - Ensure smooth animations, fast load times, and efficient rendering to deliver the best possible experience.
Ensure Accessibility & UI Excellence - Follow WCAG standards and work closely with designers to create beautiful, inclusive, and user-friendly applications.
Develop & Integrate APIs - Work with backend teams to consume REST and GraphQL APIs efficiently.
Leverage Cloud & DevOps - Deploy and maintain frontend applications using AWS services like S3, CloudFront, and Amplify.
Collaborate Across Teams - Work closely with product managers, designers, and backend engineers to bring ideas to life.
Mentor & Share Knowledge - Help junior developers grow, contribute to best practices, and guide architectural decisions.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of experience in frontend development, focusing on React Native & React.
Strong understanding of JavaScript, TypeScript, and modern frontend patterns.
Experience building and shipping mobile apps (iOS & Android) using React Native.
Familiarity with WCAG accessibility standards and an eye for good UI/UX design.
Experience working with RESTful & GraphQL APIs.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for mobile and web apps (e.g., GitHub Actions, Jenkins).
Why You'll Love It Here
Hybrid & Flexible - Work from home 50% of the time while still being part of a fast-paced, hands-on team.
High Impact Work - Your work directly helps people with special needs, children, and the elderly get to and from their daily activities safely and reliably.
Real Influence - Your ideas matter. You'll help shape our frontend tech stack and user experience.
Work with Smart People - A no-nonsense, highly skilled team where you can learn, grow, and make a real difference.
