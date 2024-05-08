Senior front-end developer
SEB is a leading financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a huge impact for our customers and colleagues.
Does that sound like a fit for you?
About the role:
You will be a part of the exiting journey to explore, design and develop the future of Portfolio Management.
Your focus will be on maintaining and developing the front-end web application built on Angular, which communicates with back-end services developed in Java. You will be part of a team that is responsible for the applications within the Portfolio Management for Private Banking. Together with the team containing will work together with experienced colleagues in a varied and development-intensive area with proximity to the business we support.
You will be an important part of our modernization work and help to elevate our internal clients to a new level and help us on our journey to move towards a cloud-based architecture. You will build and be a part of the future design of the new and modern web applications for our internal users.
We use Angular, TypeScript, REST, GIT, NPM, Java 17 and a lot of more. You are more than welcome to bring new ideas and technologies to the stack
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
More than 6 years of work or equivalent experience in Angular. You can get to know both the whole and the details quickly and you think it's fun with new challenges and learning new things. You have an interest in our customer's business and are independent, analytical, and structured. You are a committed team player who is driven by delivering good results.
If you also have knowledge in business regarding securities and portfolio management, it is a plus. You have a structured approach. Experience of working with both business and technology-oriented people is an advantage. You can communicate well in English and a bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent is required. Så ansöker du
