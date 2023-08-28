Senior Financial Controller
2023-08-28
At Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS) we're looking for a Senior Financial Controller to join us, someone with a genuine interest in accounting. In this position, you have the opportunity to interact with brilliant people from all parts of our global organization. Your expertise is central, and we're looking forward to meeting you!
Your mission
In this position, you enable correct and efficient financial reporting for our business area segment by securing that relevant accounting instructions are in place, driving improvements for our consolidating system and sharing best practice between divisions. You coach and act as an internal consultant and speaking partner as well as develop and perform training within our organization when needed.
Your responsibilities include:
Securing timely and correct financial reporting related to Sustainability reporting from SMS
Being a part of the team that secures correct financial reporting, efficient book closing processes and drives improvement initiatives
Being a part of the team that secure integration of acquired companies and liquidation of divested companies
Acting as SMS's contact person for external auditors including securing that findings in the audits within SMS are handled in a proper way
Accountable for the SMS accounting instructions
The location for this position is Stockholm or Sandviken. You report directly to the Head of Accounting and Reporting at Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in finance and at least 5 years' experience working in accounting and reporting, within a larger international organization, consulting company or audit firm with international clients. You have a good knowledge of IFRS standards, internal finance business processes and the efficiency of these processes. You're experienced in identifying operational issues as well as recommending and implementing strategies to solve problems. Furthermore, you have experience in leading global projects that affect various business processes as well as functions. As we operate in a global environment, you need excellent communication skills in English, verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
We place great value on your personal qualities, which are characterized by structured and accurate ways of working. You're an inspiring team player with a strong drive to deliver, while at the same time acting with high independence, as you're self-driven and great at taking your own initiatives and actions. To get the job successfully done, it's also key that you can gain trust from others, both by building long-term personal relationships, and by offering advice and guidance based on fact, experience, sound judgment and a thorough business understanding. Through good presentation and communication skills, you're able to interact with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than September 17, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0058636).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Elisabeth Emesten, Head of Accounting and Reporting, +46 (0)26 263 784
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Adam Frykman
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2022, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,800 employees. Så ansöker du
