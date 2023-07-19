Senior Financial Analyst - Stockholm
2023-07-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Role overview:
As a Senior Financial Strategy Analyst, you will contribute to the evolution of our direct-to-consumer business model. You will play a pivotal role in our online business' success via steering product and financial strategy. Collaborating with different markets, your expertise will empower decision-making processes across a wide array of critical topics, such as retention analysis and segment profitability. Working closely with a diverse cross-functional team, you will be instrumental in shaping our financial strategies and driving optimal performance.
Responsibilities:
* Develop innovative business models with supporting financial analysis to promote opportunities for growth and improved profitability.
* Use comprehensive financial insights to support key decision-making processes
* Drive strategic initiatives through our stakeholders and the organization via persuasive communication and data
* With advanced modelling skills, develop forecasting and profitability models to assess opportunities.
* Have a hands-on approach solving problems through creating informative dashboards, enabling transparent measurement, and monitoring of key business metrics
Requirements:
• 7+ years of experience from a relevant position (business consulting, financial analyst, data analyst, business control)
• Proficiency in financial modeling and forecasting techniques. Expert in building complex financial models in excel, Alteryx, Power BI or other tools, database experience is a plus
• Experience working with consumer facing products, financial proucts, asset or risk management
• Demonstrated experienced and interest in building something new, not just maintaining existing processes
• University degree in Business Administration, Finance, other relevant area
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
