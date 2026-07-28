Senior Finance Manager
Sany Northern Europe AB / Ekonomijobb / Järfälla Visa alla ekonomijobb i Järfälla
2026-07-28
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About the role
SANY Northern Europe AB is looking for an experienced Senior Finance Manager to take professional responsibility for financial management, reporting and internal control relating to the company. This is a senior individual-contributor position.
The role includes close cooperation with local management, external accounting providers, auditors, tax advisers and the group headquarters. The position also supports financial risk management and internal-control activities.
Key responsibilities
Coordinate financial management, accounting and reporting activities across relevant subsidiaries and legal entities.
Prepare and review monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports, including statutory reporting and tax compliance.
Manage budgeting, forecasting, cash-flow monitoring and financial-performance analysis.
Review closing activities, payments, reconciliations and accounting records to ensure accuracy and compliance.
Coordinate cross-border settlements, intercompany transactions and transfer-pricing matters.
Develop and improve financial processes, approval procedures, risk controls and internal-control frameworks.
Support audits, major contracts, investments and management decisions through financial and risk analysis.
Cooperate with banks, auditors, tax advisers, external accountants, local management and group headquarters.
Report financial results, key risks and recommendations to relevant management stakeholders.
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor's degree or higher in accounting, finance, economics, business administration or a related field.
Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in financial management, accounting, audit, internal control or corporate finance.
Extensive international finance experience across different countries, legal entities and regulatory environments.
Proven experience independently coordinating the financial activities of overseas subsidiaries.
Strong knowledge of financial reporting, budgeting, cash-flow management, taxation, compliance and internal controls.
Experience with cross-border payments, intercompany transactions, transfer pricing and group reporting.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to work independently across several jurisdictions.
Professional working proficiency in English.
Mandarin Chinese is an advantage due to regular coordination with group headquarters.
Swedish, Dutch, German or another European language is considered an advantage.
Experience from an international manufacturing, industrial or machinery company is an advantage.
Personal qualities
You are structured, responsible and analytical, with strong professional integrity. You are comfortable working independently in an international environment and can communicate financial matters clearly to both financial and non-financial stakeholders.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27
E-post: hr.nordic@sanygroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sany Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 559427-2717)
Kaminvägen 15 (visa karta
)
176 77 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
10014466