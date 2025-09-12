Senior Filling Engineer to Galderma
At Galderma, we inspire our teams with a shared belief in our bold ambition to become the world's leading dermatology company. As we expand operations at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Uppsala, we're looking for driven, visionary leaders to join us.
To support this growth, we need skilled leaders who can build high-performing teams of specialists-teams that excel in a fast-paced environment where operational excellence is key.
About the roleAre you an experienced formulation scientist or fill/finish process development professional with experience in aseptic pharmaceuticals or medical devices? If so, this could be the role for you as we are now hiring a Senior Engineer in our Injectable Development team.
Elevate your career by joining Galderma for a role that involves subject-matter expertise in the field of protein and polymer product formulation, process development, scale up and process transfer to manufacturing facilities for both injectable medical devices and pharmaceuticals. As an integral part of the Product Science department, you will be highly involved in developing new products to further expand Galderma's portfolio and building our parenteral technology capabilities.
This position is based in Uppsala, Sweden but Galderma offers a generous relocation support. However a requirement is that the candidate has a valid job permit for the European Union.
Key responsibilities:
Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for projects and provide required experimental designs, data and author technical reports compliant with regulatory guidelines and industrial standards.
Lead activities related to filling and sterilization processes of injectable products under development, including work with regulatory submissions, design control, specifications, and risk assessments.
Represent the Process Science team in cross functional product development teams with other internal departments and external partners.
Participate in key Product Science activities to assess impact of new regulations and implement appropriate changes
Keep up to date with innovations in parenteral formulations and filling, share and implement new technology in the organization.
Your Profile
University degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology or similar technical field and 5+ years experience in the pharmaceutical or medical device field.
Skills & Qualifications:
Expertise in the formulation and process development of prefilled syringes and/or vials. Experience transferring and validating processes to internal manufacturing facilities and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
Experience with biopolymers or protein characterization for injectable medical devices and/or pharmaceutical products and the development of terminal sterilization processes is desirable.
Familiarity with filling machines and clean room environments as well as aseptic techniques and microbiological controls
Knowledge of cGMP and Design Control in regulatory controlled work environments (e.g. ISO 13485, 21 CFR820, ICHQ8, 21CFR210/211, etc.) and experience preparing regulatory filings and supporting documentation
Fluent in English, ability to work in Swedish is also desirable.
Strong communication skills, providing guidance and information to internal and external stakeholders
Why join Galderma?
As part of the Process Development department, you will combine your technical expertise with a broad network of specialists, becoming a key contributor to the development of the next generation of injectable products. Galderma offers a dynamic environment where your knowledge will make a real impact and where you have room to grow professionally.
About Galderma
Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ - the skin - meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin, we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.
We aim to empower each employee and promote their personal growth while ensuring business needs are met now and into the future. Across our company, we embrace diversity and respect the dignity, privacy, and personal rights of every employee.
Application
If you believe this could be the right career move for you, please send in an application as soon as possible. We evaluate applications continuously, so don't wait to apply. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to Ellinor Crafoord ellinor.crafoord@sallyq.se
