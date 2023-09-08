Senior Exterior Designer
2023-09-08
Description:
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for a skilled Senior Exterior Designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Requirements:
Minimum of 6 years of experience in car design, preferably at major OEMs, participating in multiple production/commercial projects
University degree in transportation design.
Full understanding of complete car development process.
Solid experience in CAD 3D design process and software.
English, spoken and written
Experience in Asian OEMs is positive.
Has experience in providing accurate project proposal, able to refer to other ongoing projects and adapt accordingly
Personal attributes:
Strong drive, communicative with good presentation skills
independent and confident as well as a good team worker
structured, autonomous, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills
flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Job Responsibilities:
Create and deliver complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.
Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
Prepare presentation material for reviews and participate in exterior design reviews.
Attend to project and engineering meetings.
Work with and guide computer and digital & clay modelling teams.
Work with several projects simultaneously.
Act as mentor for junior team members to improve design quality and efficiency.
Supporting the Chiefs Designers in assessing team performance.
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
