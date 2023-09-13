Senior Exterior Components Conceptualist
2023-09-13
Job Description
University degree in Industrial Design/Engineering.
Minimum of 8 years of experience in car design.
Previous design experience in the lighting, sensors, cameras and exterior parts (bumpers fenders and hoods) is a plus.
Expert knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software Catia
Good knowledge within optical software such as Speos, Lucidshape and light-tools.
English, spoken and written.
Personal attributes
Strong drive, communicative with good presentation skills, independent and confident as well as agood team worker, structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Innovation and solution oriented with a dare- mind set to find new solutions in complex areas.
Job Responsibilities
Produce creative detailed functional solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
Participate in exterior design reviews.
Challenge technical rules and regulations in order to create new and unexpected solutions.
Expected to conduct Annual advanced concept work outside of program timings.
Assignment tasks will have great variation and spur your innovation side.
Benchmarking and innovation studies/ tech scouting will be included in the daily work.
Some of the topics that you will work with:
• Sensor & Camera integrations
• Functional Lighting & future ADAS requirements
• Communicative Displays & Lighting
• Animation Sequences
• Optical design
• Kinematics and moving parts
• Dynamic & Active Exterior Functions
• Good Collaboration needed with all our internal colleagues, especially UX
Deliveries & Collaborations:
• Demonstrator prototyping
• Digital VR Concepts
• Dedicated VIZ, Surface Design & Motion Graphics support needed
• Innovative Supplier Collaborations
• IDIADA - Homolgation
