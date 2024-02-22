Senior/Expert IT Analyst (HR Specialist)
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 22642
Would you like to take an active part in our journey to build the best future bank? We are now looking for a Senior/Expert IT Analyst to work on global and large-scale initiatives. This is an opportunity for you to join a team of requirement engineering specialists who contribute to the success of key initiatives and projects in Nordea.
Your main responsibility is to bring value to our business partners and customers in the HR/People domain, supporting the implementation of enterprise-wide solutions that will be used globally throughout our organization.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Requirements and Analysis team in GBS (Group Business Support) Technology. GBS Technology is a Technology Area in Nordea Technology with the purpose to deliver technology services to our HR stakeholders and drive process automation and simplification of our application landscape in the HR area.
What you'll be doing:
Cooperating with multiple stakeholders (business, developers, QA, Operations) in alignment with the target picture to enable sustainable solutions
Eliciting requirements (functional and non-functional requirements) by cooperating with different stakeholders e.g. business, architects, developers, testers and more
Act as a main contact for requirements and translator between Business and Technology ensuring we understand our business needs and focus on adding business value
Securing requirements traceability during smooth end-to-end development and implementation
Being responsible for requirements documentation (inc. use cases) and quality improvement
Support testers and developers in the team and hub
Be a key player in making sure we select technologies and solutions that best fit our business need
Benchmark different vendor and solution options
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
Have business and technical background
Have great analytical and requirement specification skills (both functional and non-functional)
Are a self-driven, team player, with very good communication and collaboration skills
Are proactive, detail-oriented and quality driven
Are familiar with Agile way of working and methods (SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban)
Your experience and background:
Experience in IT and/or business analysis
Experience working in HR domain and with HR system implementations
Experience working in IT industry
Excellent written and spoken English communication skills, and familiar with international collaboration
Problem solving skills
Data Analysis skills
Experience of using Jira, Confluence
IREB certification
As an advantage, familiarity with some of the below an advantage would be:
Experience within SAP HR products
Experience or knowledge of APIs, SQL, Data Mapping, Data Migration and Process Modelling with be an advantage
Practical knowledge of user interface prototyping and design will be an advantage
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 13/03/2024. Please note that we will start interviews already before job opening closes.
For more information, you're welcome to contact hiring manager Christian Tördell, christian.tordell@nordea.com
also if you have any doubts regarding the recruitment process please feel free to contact the recruiter Sagar Gola at sagar.gola@consult.nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22642-42277126". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8488733