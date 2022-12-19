Senior Expert Group Accounting
2022-12-19
About Volvo Car Group
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired luxury car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate.
People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
Who are we
At Finance, you are part of a global team that drives business performance to realize objectives set out in Volvo Car Group's Corporate Strategy. In cooperation with colleagues in other business units worldwide, you provide financial expertise and guidance.
The Group Accounting team consists today of twelve dedicated employees. We are responsible for Volvo Cars consolidation and for providing financial data on that level to Volvo Car Group to ensure timely, accurate and uniform data to internal and external parties.
Together with us you can push your own professional skills, develop yourself, grow and drive change with committed people. Right now, we are in an exciting transformation process where you have an opportunity to contribute and make your mark - come and create this new future with us!
What you'll do
As a Senior Expert within Group Accounting you will be part of our responsibility to prepare Group Financial statements in accordance to IFRS. Our deliveries include the financial sections of Group Annual Reports and Interim Reports. Other responsibilities that you will be a part of is coordination of Group external audit, external reporting to owners and Group Actual Analysis.
We provide guidance and participate in accounting related projects within digitalization, processes and Governance, just to mention some. Working in our team gives you a big opportunity to a wide circle of contacts within Volvo Cars, working globally and cross-functionally, as well as getting a comprehensive view of our financial activities.
Do you fit the profile
You have an academic degree within finance or accounting with extended accounting and consolidation experience, and still a genuine interest in the field. Further, we value that you're knowledgeable within IFRS policy, plus previous involvements in global finance operations.
Since Volvo Car Group's external reports are presented in both English and Swedish, it is essential that you are fluent in both languages, verbal and written. And along with that, excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
We warmly welcome positive, flexible, driven and solution-oriented mindset into Volvo Cars. For this role taking own responsibility and motivation to work independently is highly appreciated. Finally, you are known as a person working in a structured and well-organized way to accomplish result.
How to learn more and apply
Have we sparked your interest yet? Please apply for this no later than December 18th, enclose CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. We will be reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply.
If you have additional questions regarding this opportunity, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Helena Ekberg helena.ekberg@volvocars.com
or responsible recruiter Malin Westman malin.westman@volvocars.com
. Welcome with your application!
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-17
