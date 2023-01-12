Senior Expert DevOps
2023-01-12
We are looking for an Senior Expert DevOps by providing tools and platforms for the thousands of data and software engineers data Discovery is part of a larger organization called Data Enablement Technology, which develops, maintains, and provides the data foundational capabilities.
We are an autonomous, self-organized team with an agile way of working. All team members participate in defining our short- and long-term goals, with everyone's opinion being valued during our planning. We acknowledge and address tech debt early and often, before it becomes a larger problem.
The scope of the services
As a first step, we would like to improve our data traceability capabilities, by conducting research and practical experiments around how to establish horizontal (table) lineage between datasets and sources in the data catalog through automation.
Today, establishing lineage is mostly a manual endeavour, which leads to most lineage between datasets being broken or nonexistent. This can not only cause legal and regulatory issues, but can also slow down our own innovation around data, as it results in a non-satisfactory developer experience and a significant hit to data trustworthiness.
We think that if establishing table lineage between BigQuery and dbt sources using Alation data catalog can be achieved through automated means, or if it requires an external solution or even a replacement of Alation altogether.
Your responsibilities will be to
Architect, deploy, and scale observability infrastructure (containers, VMs, networks, etc.)
Develop or propose improvements for increased automation and efficiency
Deliver testable, maintainable, and high-quality code that with focus on inter-operability
Write high-quality documentation, while also contributing to your team's documentation
Define and implement service measurables (SLA, SLO, SLI) for high operational reliability
Ensure high level of security within a vast data mesh of products and services
Requirements:
The skills & qualifications we require are,
Advanced experience with DevOps: building, deploying, monitoring, etc.
Advanced experience with Python (bonus: Golang, TypeScript)
Advanced experience with deploying and running software on cloud platforms (e.g., GCP)
Experience with SQL (CTE, windows, triggers, functions, etc.)
Experience with modern software development practices
Experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, Puppet)
Experience with observability platforms (e.g., DataHub, OpenMetadata, Egeria, etc.)
Experience with time-series based monitoring / observability systems
Bonus: experience with contributing to Open Source software
What 3 things are most important?
Location
The team is located in Helsingborg and Malmö, but mostly they do remote work. Ersättning
