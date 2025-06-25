Program Manager - Wire Harness
Why join Aptiv? You'll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge applications, develop breakthrough technologies, and deliver innovative solutions to some of the world's leading automotive brands. See your work come to life on the road-helping make mobility safer, greener, and more connected. Ready to shape the future of mobility with us?
YOUR ROLE
As a Program Manager on our team, you will lead multifunctional teams to assure the execution of the product development process to assure a flawless product launch. A PM manages high degrees of change, conflict, customer interaction and crisis management. The program manager will regularly coordinate between and interact with executives and all internal functions.
In your daily job you will:
Lead the multifunctional teams to ensure the execution of the product development process
Define Project Milestones according PDP and synchronize with customer milestones.
Define Project Team including all required functions.
Define action plans and control execution
Schedule, prepare and conduct project reviews (PDP gate reviews)
Respect project frame and goals (Timing, Cost, Quality)
Define project timeline
Ensure customer communication
YOUR BACKGROUND
Key skills and competencies for succeeding in this role are:
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or similar is required.
Good knowledge of MS Office & MS Project.
Approx 7 years as program manager in automotive industry, ideally within Electrical Distrubution Systems or more specifically wiring harnesses.
Excellent verbal and written English language skills.
Flexibility to do business travels to customer plants and Aptiv locations.
High level of interpersonal skills to work effectively with others.
Strong communication and negotiation skills.
Disciplined and accurate/structured working style.
Attitude of urgency, passion for result and team spirit.
Situated in Sweden (Gothenburg area)
WHY JOIN US?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
YOUR BENEFITS AT APTIV:
Competitive compensation package
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
Opportunities to give back to the community
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world
APPLY TODAY, AND TOGETHER LET'S CHANGE TOMORROW!
"Aptiv is an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law"
