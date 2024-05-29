Senior/Expert Catia CAD and process trainer
2024-05-29
Job description
This is a trainer role. The tasks is to create and give Catia training mainly towards design but also manufacturing proffessionals in the Transportation Industry. You will need to use both relevant experience and good pedagogic skills to succeed in this role. The role is placed in a 9 person training team who handles running items as well as projects in the area.
Responsibilities
This is a hybrid position in a long term assignment. You will need to be able to work 50 % or more on a weekly basis, on-site when prompted on short notice. On-site is Södertälje.
You will be responsible for giving training and maintaining of current training material, and developement of new material for new tools and systems. The training material library is extensive and does not only focus on Catia. There are a number of Scania specific processes and tools as well to be handled by you.
Qualifications
Experience of using Catia, this means at least 3-4 years of recent qualified frequent usage as a designer
Skills in Catia V5 moving into V6
Have been working in an environment of corporate technical processes and methods
Experience of the Transportation Industry like e.g. Scania
Good pedagogic skills, written and verbally
Solid interest in technical training
Good English in writing
Good English verbally
Knows the benefit of being able to work as a team but with an individual drive
Technical Education at an academic level
