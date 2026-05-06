Senior Expert Buyer
Kontorsbemanning Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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Assignment Overview
We are seeking a senior Expert Buyer cunsultant with strong experience in Power Electronics to support strategic sourcing within a high-tech automotive environment.
Key ResponsibilitiesStrategic purchasing of power electronics components, including inverters, semiconductors (SiC/IGBT), and PCBAs
Supplier negotiations, contract management, and cost optimization
Acting as commercial interface between R&D teams and key suppliers
Supporting near-SOP activities, including risk management and escalation handling
Candidate ProfileProven experience as a Strategic or Expert Buyer within automotive or high-tech industries
Strong understanding of power electronics and product development processes
Excellent negotiation skills with a commercially driven and independent mindset
Fluent in English (Swedish is considered an advantage)
The assignment is filled on an ongoing basis, which means it may close before the application deadline. Early applications are recommended. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kontorsbemanning Sverige AB
(org.nr 556418-7036)
Sten Sturegatan 2A (visa karta
)
411 39 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Kontorsbemanning AB Jobbnummer
9894346