Senior Excellence Manager - SML Order & Service Offer Team
Our role in Service Market Logistics is to keep society running by keeping Volvo Group trucks, engines, buses, and construction equipment running uninterrupted all over the world. Together in a truly global organization of 3,500 talented people from a diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and skills, we ensure spare parts are available when they are needed through 40 distribution centers across the globe. We develop, manage, and optimize the aftermarket supply chain for all Volvo Group brands.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are the Order & Service offer team within the Logistics & Service Development,
Our team are responsible for the order and return processes as well as SML service offer portfolio. Other teams within the function are responsible for packaging, quality and environment, transport, Logistic footprint and innovation.
You will be part of a team where success is created by collaboration, transparency, passion, and leveraging from each other and our colleagues within the Volvo Group.
What will you do?
You will be part of a team that is responsible for the order and return processes as well as SML service offer portfolio. We conduct customer research in collaboration with our business areas to make sure that we understand the current and future needs as input to design our services. Furthermore, we develop todays and future ways of working within order and return processes to secure value chain excellence through global principles, and best practices across the different regions in the SML organization.
As you grow into the position you will take the lead in areas that could be connected to both Service & process development.
Who are you?
We believe that the best performance comes from collaboration. That's why we put great value on your interaction and communication skills. Curiosity and creativity in digitalization is a strength, and it will be of great importance that you are continuously looking for opportunities to improve. You can navigate and manage a large set of stakeholders and have the ability to challenge existing standards. You are ambitious and it comes naturally to you to lead collaboration platforms and involve the right people at the right time. We believe that it is an advantage if you have experience in service market or production logistics. A changing supply chain requires agile thinking as the demands might shift at high pace so we highly value E2E thinking, and a holistic view is a must.
As Senior Excellence Manager Order & Service Offer your key responsibilities and opportunities are:
In collaboration set direction, lead, develop, and manage the Order process and Service Offer portfolio through interaction with different stakeholders within GTO, SML and Volvo Business Areas.
Design and develop the Dealer and Customer related processes and govern best practices across regions
Make use of new technologies to improve our service offer, order fulfillment process, and our customers' experience.
Lead and support the execution of development, review progress, drive change activities as stakeholder management and communication.
Capture external insights and leading practices and keep track of trends.
Champion the Customer Experience Journey.
You demonstrate the following skills & competencies
Industry and Supply chain Knowledge - Service Market business insight and Parts Supply Chain understanding.
A growth mindset with an innovative and agile way of working
Very good skills in Business Process Management
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
A transformation champion and change-leader
Lean Leadership and Continuous Improvement skills
Knowledgeable in Customer Experience and Service Design.
Preferred Qualification and experience requirements
Master's degree and/or several years of experience in relevant field.
Experience in leading process & digitalization development
Experience in CX and/or service development
Are you curious and want to know more about the role? Please contact us:
Fredrik Ahlqvist, Acting Director Order & Service Offer, +46 73 9025551
Lena Ronnede, HR Business Partner, +46 76 553 13 40
