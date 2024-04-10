Senior ESG IT analyst and Data Coordinator
2024-04-10
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), will be the foundation around the future sustainability reporting. The demands and expectations of the authorities and customers are high, so the task is demanding and full of exciting challenges. In the IT technology department we are shaping the foundation for the journey going forward towards a greener IT landscape.
About this opportunity
You will be employed in the Sustainable IT department, which has primary responsibility for ESG data and reporting in the area of sustainability for IT Technology. The primary target will be the Carbon reduction target toward the Paris Agreement and becoming a net-zero bank by 2050 latest.
In collaboration with the team, you will design and implement a new ESG data model, establish effective processes across teams and drive the implementation and ongoing development and deliveries within sustainability reporting. There will be a broad interface across the organization, where the other ESG departments in particular will become permanent sparring partners.
Be a part of Carbon Reduction initiatives and together the team identified potential reduction areas. And in collaboration with platform owners explore solutions and impact going onward.
You will be part of a Technology which, in addition to sustainability reporting, i.a. works with tasks within authority reporting, framework monitoring, investment performance and data processing and analysis. We have a good team spirit, high spirits and we like to support each other.
Your tasks will consist of, among other things:
* Navigating the complex world of CSRD regulation and ensuring that Technology follows developments.
* Collaborate across the organization to collect and analyze data that supports our sustainability agenda.
* Contribute to improving our reporting processes so that we create a strong process for collecting and processing the many new information requirements.
* Be a key person in the dialogue around the formulation of sustainability reporting.
* Participation in the preparation and implementation of a new ESG data model
* To be the lead on the implementation, anchoring and documentation of sustainability reporting, including SFDR and CSRD,
* Ongoing development, optimization and maintenance of reporting based on the needs of the authorities and the business
* Execution of reporting and calculation of incoming data.
The role is based in Stockholm; Høje Taastrup.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* You have a passion for sustainability and want to contribute to a greener future.
* You have a relevant education and may have already become familiar with CSRD or other ESG regulation.
* Your written and oral communication skills are top notch and you can convey complex topics so that everyone understands them.
* You are a great team player, but can also drive solo projects across the finish line.
* You have an overview perspective and the ability to understand and organize complex information and material.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 10/05/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Tore Heide Villund.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Only for candidates in Sweden - for union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
