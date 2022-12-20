Senior Engineer - Software
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit Senior Software Engineers experienced within SIL/HIL.
The role:
The team will develop and maintain a SIL platform that fulfil Vehicle Platform needs and secure suppliers' delivery into our SIL solution. The team will also develop and maintain simulations of dependencies, sensors, and actuators. Simulations that are going to be used for multiple HIL solutions, SIL solution and our development vehicle. The team will be responsible for their own development, simulation and to support other teams in their development if needed.
Main Responsibilities:
Handle stakeholders' SIL needs
Secure SIL plant from suppliers
Develop and maintain SIL platform
Simulations for SIL, HIL and development vehicle
Communicate updated schedule
Roll out changes
Coach and educate stakeholders about SIL platform
Coach and educate stakeholders about simulations
Support and secure SIL high uptime
SIL and simulations status and setup documentation
Your background:
Minimum of 5 years' experience working on automotive software or simulations.
Experience with MATLAB-Simulink based development.
Experience working on CarMaker or other virtual test environments.
Experience performing virtual/SIL testing.
Personal Profile:
Open minded with a "can do" mentality, structured and able to work independently as well as contribute to the team by working cross-functionally.
You should be systematic, thorough but also capable to adapt in a quick moving environment where the prerequisites can change on short notice.
Transparent, knowledge sharing and willing to learn new things.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Make it real. Make it BetterTM.
