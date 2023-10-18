Senior Energy Specialist to Gasum in Gothenburg
2023-10-18
About the role
Senior Energy Specialist is responsible for reserve and physical power market operations in Sweden. You will help customers to maximize their revenues from power market optimization which is the key role for the new strategy of Gasum.
Senior Energy Specialist has the following responsibility and authority:
Customers; participation in customer meetings, provide technical support for sales
New customers; help the implementation of new customers
Being the key expert on Swedish power market
Communicate with Svenska Kraftnät regarding power market changes
Operational support and co-operation with the 24/7 desk
Requires regular travelling in Sweden and some travelling to Finland
You will be a part of the Physical Power Team of 12 people and report to Lauri Riihimäki who sits in Finland. Your other teammates are also located in Finland, but you will work closely with one other colleague in Sweden who works within sales. He is located in Gothenburg as well.
Your profile
You have earlier work experience from a similar position as an Energy Specialist, Physical Portfolio Manager or similar. You need to have a good knowledge in the field of physical power market. Beside your practical experience you have a relevant master's degree as an engineer, in finance or related. You also need to be fluent in Swedish and English. It is meritorious if you have excellent system skills and if you have experience from reserve markets or demand response. Besides this its important that you have excellent communication skills, is innovative and analytical as a person.
We offer you
Interesting and varied tasks in a Nordic environment
Great development opportunities in both an innovative and responsible company that contributes to society and the environment for a cleaner tomorrow
An inspiring and modern workplace where you always have a supportive team around you
Opportunity to work flexibly both in the office and remotely
A leadership style based on trust and encouragement
Our code of ethics includes taking care of both people and the environment. We strive to build a cleaner tomorrow.
About Gasum
We are experts in the Nordic gas sector and energy market. The Gasum Group has around 330 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. We had a turnover of 1571 million euro in 2021 and are owned by the Finnish state. Read more about Gasum here.
Have we aroused your interest?
You can easily apply with your CV or your LinkedIn profile on wise.se. We do not accept applications by email. We work with competence-based recruitment as a method. We do this in our quest for more potential-based matching. If you are successful in the process, you will be asked to complete two occupational psychological tests within a few days. These tests are done early in the process as we want to ensure an objective, unbiased and fair selection process. If you want to know more about our approach, read more here.
Do you have questions about the process or the role? Contact the responsible recruitment consultant Jessica Tschöp at jessica.tschop@wise.se
We interview continuously so the role can be filled before the last date of application.

A warm welcome with your application!
