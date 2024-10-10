Senior Energy Markets Consultant
2024-10-10
We help customers navigate the complex transition to a decarbonized and more sustainable energy future. We do this by assuring that energy systems work safely and effectively, using solutions that are increasingly digital. We also help industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry.
In this position you will join the DNV's Energy Markets and Strategy team in Sweden. You will cooperate with team colleagues from Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany. You will advise our clients in the interplay of markets, regulation and technology, and work with financial institutions, utilities, project developers and various energy and climate focused government entities.
You will be a core contributor to strengthening our services for economic analysis of electricity markets. Our main focus is on congestion management, market design and regulatory studies.
In addition, your expertise will support our two other strategic focus areas:
Early phase advice to developers in hydrogen, sustainable fuels and CCS. Our department focuses on location screenings, emission review (LCA) and techno-economic or regulatory feasibility studies
Transaction advice to financiers. Our department focuses on technical and market due diligence, together with market reports and market entry studies
You will have a varied range of tasks in our team. These include creating new opportunities and sales, managing consulting projects for our clients, and providing unique market insights and knowledge to our clients. Within DNV, You will support less experienced team members in their development, provide specialist input from your area of expertise across DNV's global customer base and DNV's in-house Energy Transition Outlook research.
DNV is ranked as one of Norway's most attractive employers! With us, you will be part of a strong company culture with an emphasis on competence development. You will be put you in the forefront of the global energy transition through involvement in all kinds of front-running, innovative and early phase projects, and have the possibility to grow and develop your competencies and ambitions within DNV. You will have great colleagues who value teamwork and support, and that understands the value of flexible working hours and focus on work/life balance.
We offer an attractive total compensation package, including DNV's profit share, insurances, very attractive pension scheme and 6 weeks annual vacation.
Will you be our new colleague? You have a passion and interest for energy, and are curious to explore how power markets play an increasingly important role in the green transition. Most likely you have a master's degree or a PhD in economics, business or engineering, and 3-7 years' experience from the energy or consulting sectors.
In addition to your formal education and professional experience, we believe you are an effective communicator and constructive team player with a "can do" mentality that fits the DNV values: We care, we dare and we share. You have an established network in the energy sector, and are keen to expand and use it to grow DNV's business in Sweden. You are fluent in English and at least one of the Nordic languages (level C1 or better).
Union Representative's contact information:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Anna.Berglund@dnv.com
