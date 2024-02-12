Senior Embedded Test & Integration Strategist
2024-02-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Technical Test Strategist - Complete test & integration
Are you a problem solver who has a passion for testing, and integration? Are you looking for a new challenge, setting your skill set to use in a large-scale embedded SW development organization? Do you want to be part of a journey where you can truly impact how test and integration strategies are carried out in an organization that is not purely a car maker but also a software company? -Apply today!
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. We are moving towards becoming more of a software developing company where our products give the drivers a car experience that improves every day. We look for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
Working with the future at our part of R&D
Complete Test and integration, we have come to an important step in the development of our new software-centric platform. Test and integration on the complete software and electronics system level are highly prioritized. The mission of our team is to bring integration-driven development and testing into product creation to continuously demonstrate that we deliver the best electrical system in the automotive world. We are also held responsible for securing a stable and robust electrical system for Volvo Car's new SW and electronics platforms.
We are now looking for you who can guide our organization on how we can truly create the ultimate/best test value coverage to succeed in our mission. We secure a stable and robust electrical system for the new electrical platform. To do that we need a strong strategy.
The work
You will together with a small competent team, work with test- and rigg strategies connected to our integration scenarios and complete integration test coverage. You will also define system quality test aspects on the complete electrical system as part of the test coverage. Creating a roadmap on test strategies connected to our integration scenarios and continuous integration (CI) chain, also looking into our cloud-based integration testing strategies. Advise and orchestrate the organization; in investment planning of Riggs/test environments, guiding on which test environment the test developer should use, etc. The focus in the team is how we can create the best integration test value coverage throughout R&D as well as along our ART. You will also drive these questions throughout R&D to collaborate with internal stakeholders on creating a shared definition of ready-to-integrate and ready-to-deploy.
Your application
To apply, please submit your cv and cover letter by no later than November 21st.
Who are you and what do you do?
We believe that you have knowledge working in SIL/HIL/VIL/test environments connected to product development on a complete level. You have a strategic mindset and have experience working with both complex product as well as organization. You have ideas on what a good complete SW baseline in a complex embedded system looks like.
We believe that collaboration and networking come naturally to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers and stakeholders and empower the test and integration developers. You can make sense of complex high quantity, and sometimes contradictory, information to effectively solve problems. You actively seek ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels.
You also have...
• M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
• Knowledge and experience in how to create and drive roadmaps, vision, and steps to get there
• Experience working with integration-driven development, how to grow functionality and evolve systems in a complex electrical system.
• Extensive experience working with SW testing within a large-scale embedded system including CI/CD
