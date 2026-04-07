Senior Embedded Software Engineer
OptiCept Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos OptiCept Technologies AB i Lund
OptiCept Technologies is a pioneering company dedicated to providing the food and plant industry with cutting-edge technological solutions. The mission is to foster a more sustainable world while promoting climate-smart economic growth.
As a Senior Embedded Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the development and implementation of embedded software solutions for our innovative technological systems.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and implement embedded software solutions for technological systems in the food and plant industry.
Collaborate with hardware engineers and other cross-functional teams to define system requirements and specifications.
Develop and maintain firmware for embedded systems, including microcontrollers and DSPs.
Conduct code reviews, debugging, and troubleshooting to ensure software quality and reliability.
Optimise software performance and memory usage for embedded platforms.
Develop and maintain software documentation, including design documents, specifications, and test plans.
Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends in embedded software development.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
Extensive experience in embedded software development, with a focus on real-time operating systems (RTOS), bare-metal programming, and low-level device drivers.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++ for embedded systems.
Experience with embedded development tools and IDEs, such as Keil, IAR Embedded Workbench, or Eclipse.
Knowledge of communication protocols commonly used in embedded systems, such as SPI, I2C, UART, and CAN.
Familiarity with hardware design concepts and schematics.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Experience in the food or plant industry is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07
E-post: info@opticept.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OptiCept Technologies AB
(org.nr 556844-3914)
Skiffervägen 12 (visa karta
)
224 78 LUND Jobbnummer
9840908