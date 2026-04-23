Senior Embedded Android Aosp Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an agile team in the automotive industry that is shaping the next generation of connected infotainment. The focus is on building software in the native layers of the Android Car stack, where performance, reliability, and user experience all matter. You will work in an environment where modern vehicles are treated as connected products, and where software plays a central role in how customers interact with the car every day.
This assignment combines embedded development, Android Automotive, and close collaboration across partners and internal teams to create coherent end-to-end solutions. It is a great opportunity if you want to work with advanced automotive software and influence both technical direction and product quality.
Job DescriptionYou will develop software in the native layers of the Android Car stack for the infotainment system.
You will contribute across the full software development lifecycle, from design and architecture to development, documentation, verification, and validation.
You will collaborate with partners such as Google, internal development teams, and stakeholders to define end-to-end solutions.
You will help ensure that solutions are robust, scalable, and aligned with the needs of a connected vehicle platform.
You will stay current with industry trends and best practices to support continuous technical improvement.
RequirementsM.Sc in Software Engineering or at least 8 years of relevant experience.
Previous experience from automotive projects.
Hands-on experience in embedded Android development.
Strong skills in Java, Kotlin, and C++.
Experience with Python and shell scripting.
Expertise in version control tools such as Git.
Knowledge of the Android application and service framework.
Ability to complete a basic background check.
Nice to haveExperience with graphics-heavy applications using OpenGL ES.
Swedish B driver's license.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7629713-1964036". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9872870